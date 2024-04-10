Anambra School Floors USA, Turkey to Win 1st Position in Another International Competition

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

History was made today as Nigeria emerged victorious at the prestigious World Affairs Challenge (WAC) 2024! Christ the King College (CKC) Onitsha, representing the nation, secured the coveted global first-place position, marking the first time Nigeria is clinching Gold in the competition’s 32-year history.

The World Affairs Challenge, organized by WorldDenver, empowers high school students to develop innovative solutions for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This year, students tackled critical issues like climate change, poverty, and inequality.

The students, Ekufu Ernest, Obuna Somtochukwu, Umeodinka Emmanuel, Ejike Ekene, and Ubah Jason, led by their coach, Mr. John Onuigbo, impressed the judges with their impactful project, “Wise Tales by Primus,” a captivating series of digital comic stories addressing environmental degradation, climate change, and substance abuse. “Wise Tales by Primus” aims to raise awareness and inspire positive change among young people.

CKC Onitsha’s journey started at the African Regional Competition, where they were named the highest-scoring Nigerian team and top five in Africa. The team proceeded to pitch in the virtual global finals, and following a rigorous evaluation, the team’s in-depth understanding and passionate delivery during the final Q&A session left a lasting impression.

Delivering the judgment, the judges paid glowing tributes to the team’s outstanding performance, “Excellent presentation and applications of SMART indexes with extraordinary action plans for global outreach through language translation and website creative solutions dynamics. This is innovative, creative, and illustrious,” a judge said.

Today, they were officially declared the World Affairs Challenge 2024 Global Champion, surpassing teams from all over the globe participating in the championship. Redmond High School, WA, USA, and TEVITÖL High School, Turkey, came in third and second place, respectively.