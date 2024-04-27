40 Years Without Electricity: Sam Amadi’s Kinsmen Cry To Imo Government

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

At the plenary on Wednesday, some communities in Ngor Okpala State Constituency have cried to the Governor of Imo State Senator Hope Uzodimma over none provision of electricity since the creation of earth.

Ngor Okpala, The Local Government of Sam Amadi who is a one time Chairman of Nigeria Electricity Commission (NERC) and a Governorship aspirant in Imo State under Labour Party and APGA.

They however urged the governor to direct the Imo State Ministry of power and public utilities to work in partnership with Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) to connect Amala and Alatia autonomous communities in the Constituency to the National Electricity grid

The plea was contained in a motion moved by the member representing the Constituency at the Imo State House of Assembly Hon. Obinna Egu.

Leading in the argument, Egu presented that Amala and Alatia are two communities in Ngor Okpala situate at the border of Imo and Rivers State through Etche.

According to him, since the invention of electricity, the two communities had never witnessed electricity supply in their lifetime, unless the use of generating set few individuals.

The action which attracted empathy from his colleagues as they made contributions in support of the motion.

The Speaker of the 10th Assembly Rt. Hon. Chike Olemgbe, member representing Ihitte Uboma after listening to their input, pointed at the issue and agreed with the mover.

In line with the foregoing, directed the clerk to transmit the House resolution to the Governor for onward action.

Shortly after the session, Egu who threw more light on the motion stated that it was very pathetic that his people never enjoyed electricity since the existence of mankind. He noted that the situation is beyond self or community efforts, adding that government must come in before something could be done

He there upon lamented: “We have not been connected to Electricity National grid since the creation of Adam and Eve.

“Politicians used that area to campaign because it is highly populated. “Actually, development is very far from them. “They have felt abandoned and a feeling they are not part of other communities in the country. “It is very pathetic that we have never heard that our transformer is blown, vandalized, stolen or all that associated with other jargons associated with “NEPA” .

We feel like complaining to the authorities involved. “The people have not shouted up NEPA once since the creation of earth. “We need to be accommodated so that we will be part of the system. “As Nigerians, they have right for electricity and et it not be campaign promises anymore where politicians come and promised, after victory, they flew without coming to redeem their promises.

Successive administrations never fulfilled their campaign promises.

He used the occasion therefore, appeal to his Excellency, the governor of Imo State Senator Hope Uzodimma to come to their aid even as he expressed optimism that the number citizen would look into the situation.

According to him, I know that once it’s done, development will strive.

You can imagine when the people start having electricity, development will blossom

The few individuals who managed to buy generators, for how long will they continue to endure.

This is above community effort, for someone who have not been to the area will not understand what the situation over there is. It is really above the community effort. Government must come in to assist them.

I can imagine the excitement the day they will shout up “NEPA”. Some people may die out of excitement but God forbid!. I am only appealing to draw the government’s attention to it. We need some level of support.

Now that electricity is on the front burner both at the Federal and the regional, South east, and now that states will start generating their electricity due new laws on distribution of electricity, states can now generate electricity. If any community is not connected to the national grid at the moment, I wonder when it will happen.