Cameroon Defense Minister Orders Elimination Of Pro – Biafra Militants

Defense Minister of Cameroon, Joseph Betti Assomo have charged men of the Rapid d’intervention Battalions, (with french acronym ‘BIR’) to eliminate Pro – Biafra separatist militants at Bakassi Peninsula.

Assomo made the call while answering questions from newsmen in Mundemba, Ndian division of South West Cameroon.

Assomo said allowing Biafra militants launching attacks on BIR headquarters is a big blow to the government of Cameroon.

Abana renamed Jabane by the Cameroonian authority is known to be the headquarters of the BIR.

Recall that in the last January, Defense Minister visited the headquarters of the Cameroon Elite Military (BIR) in Abana, now known as Jabane to encourage troops within the region.

The Black Marine and Dragon Fighter Marine fighters of the Biafra Nations League, BnL, have continued to launch series of attacks in Jabane, the BIR headquarters, to an extent of capturing administrative council of Bakassi, this has never happened since the history of Cameroon takeover of Bakassi Peninsula.

Abana or Jabane, the BIR zone has become a Pro – Biafra Fighters stronghold, one could imagine the level of conflict going on within that axis.

Bakassi Peninsula is a region on the African Atlantic Gulf of guinea, it lies within the West of the Bight of Biafra , separatists have continued to claim the territory as a part of Biafra.

Finland based Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government in Exile, Simon Ekpa has openly thrown support to the militant groups, Ekpa has previously tweeted that the groups are his Biafran Navy.