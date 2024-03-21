We Won’t Agree to Any Trial That Lacks Fair Hearing — Kanu’s Lawyer, Ejimakor

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, Special Counsel to Mazị Nnamdi Kanu, the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB), has vowed that the IPoB Leader’s trial and legal proceedings must adhere to the fundamental principles of justice and fair hearing.

Ejimakor disclosed this in a short post on his verified social media handle on Thursday, March 21, shortly after visiting Kanu in detention, with the legal team.

This is coming amid the ongoing legal proceedings surrounding Kanu’s case, which has not only sparked off debates but has also garnered significant attention, both nationally and internationally.

According to Ejimakor in the post, Kanu shall never face or be subjected to any trial that lacks the basic guarantee of fair hearing.

While hitting on the importance of upholding fair treatment under the law, the legal counsel further declared this principle as the irreducible minimum and non-negotiable in this quest for justice.

“Myself & the #LegalTeam have concluded today’s visitation with Onyendu MAZI NNAMDI KANU. To cut long story short, #MNK will never be subjected to any TRIAL that lacks the basic guarantee of FAIR HEARING. That is the irreducible minimum & it’s non- negotiable. Yes!” he wrote on his social media handle.

It would be recalled that Kanu, who has been in detention since June 2021, is being prosecuted on 15-count charges bordering on treasonable felony and terrorism. Eight of the 15-count charges were struck out on April 8, 2022; while Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja quashed the remaining seven counts months later, and discharged Kanu.

However, Kanu, since then, has suffered continued detention by the Nigerian Government, despite the judgments of the courts which discharged him, acquitted him, and ordered his unconditional release from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).