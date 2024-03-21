Anambra stakeholders eulogise Soludo over massive road infrastructures

By Chuks Eke

Stakeholders in Anambra state have given Governor Chukwuma Soludo a pat on the back for embarking on massive roads infrastructure in the state.

They gave Soludo the accolades when he commissioned a 12 kilometer roads at Okpoko in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra state.

Among the stakeholders included the Ogilisi Igbo, Chief Rommy. Ezeonwuka; the Spesker of Anambra state House of Assembly, Hon. Somtochukwu Udeze; Chairman of Ogbaru. Local Government Transition Committee, Hon. Pascal Aniegbunam and the member representing Ogbaru 1 state constituency in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Noble Igwe.

Others were the President of Ogbarru Main Market Traders Association, Chief Ndubuiisi Ochiogu; former Secretary-General of Okpoko Development Union, Chief Raphael Agu (aka Commodore), a Chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Zeribe Ezeanuna; Patron of Ogbaru Main Market, Chief Nnamdi Ezesinachi and the Parsh Priest of St Lwanga’s Catholic Church, Okpoko, Monsignor Theophilus Odukwe.

Speaking during the ceremony Ezeonwuka, Udeze, Aniegbunam, Igwe, Ochiogu, Agu, Ezeanuna, Ezesinachi and Odukwe noted that from the onset, they had confidence that Soludo would perform creditably as a Governor, adding that his performances so far would definitely fetch him a second tenure in office during 2025 governorship election in the state.

They therefore urged Soludo to put in more efforts towards achieving rapid transformation of the state, consider all sectors as critical and above all, ensure crime and four free Anambra state.

Earlier while performing the commissioning ceremony, Soludo pledged to do more roads, more hospitals and more infrastructures particularly in Okpoko slum to transform it into a new Haven.

According to Soludo, “you are jubilating that I am. building roads here in Okpoko but just wait and see what will happen in the next few years because as far as I am concerned, you haven’tt seen anything yet. By the time I will finish with Anambra state, you will understand the stuff I am made off”.