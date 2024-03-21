Suspected motorcycle thief set ablaze by angry mob in Bauchi 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, CP Auwal Musa Mohammed, has described the act of the irate youth as berbaric and inimical to the law governing our country and ordered a discreet investigation into the matter and the possible arrest of the culprits.

Accordingly, CP Auwal frowned at the action of the irate youths, who instead of taking the suspect to the nearest police station for proper investigation and prosecution, they instead, beat him to death without any recourse to the law.

Contained in a press release by the Command PPRO said the suspect was surrounded and beaten to death by an angry mob.

“Operatives attached to Toro Divisional Police Headquarters received a distress call from Magama Gumau Police outstation that a suspected motorcycle thief whose name and address were yet to be known was caught in the act at Magama Weekly Market for stealing a motorcycle. The suspect was surrounded and beaten to death by an angry mob.

“On receipt of the report, a team of police operatives led by the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) immediately rushed to the scene in a bid to prevent the mob action from degenerating.

However, on arrival at the scene, operatives discovered that the suspect was set ablaze by the mob. The body of the suspect was rushed to Toro General Hospital but certified death by a medical doctor. READ ALSO Abdul Ningi: Bauchi groups seek probe into budget padding allegations

He warned Bauchi citizens that the Command, under his stewardship, will not tolerate or allow some recalcitrant in the society to take laws into their hands by killing suspects.

He also warned that nobody has the right to treat a suspect in such a barbaric manner and it is wrong for anyone to assume the position of a law enforcement agency, adding that suspect apprehended in connection with any crime should be mediately handed over to the police or any law enforcement agencies saddled with the responsibility of investigating and prosecuting such.

The Commissioner of Police appealed to the general public to be calm, as the investigation commenced in earnest. READ ALSO Fire kills two sisters in Bauchi