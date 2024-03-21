Bauchi gov’t to commences redistribution of palliatives to vulnerable groups 

8.4 C
N/East
… as hunger and anger dominates
From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI
Bauchi state Government says arrangements have been concluded for the commencement of extraordinary palliatives distribution to vulnerable people to cursion the hunger and hardship from Wednesday 20th March 2024.

Governor Bala Mohammed made the confirmation when he hosted stakeholders of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from 10 Local Government areas for a Ramadan Iftar dinner at the Sultan Sa’ad Hajj Camp.

Mohammed said his administration is aware of the incessant poverty, anger and hunger bedeviling the Citizens therefore facilitate the Phase of distribution to bring socour.

The Governor who appreciates the support of residents of the state who despise the difficulties stand firm in support of policies and programs of his administration.

He however, called on the residents to exercise prudence in their daily lives, noting that the administration of President Bola Tinubu, was committed to implementing measures to stabilize prices, encourage economic growth, and promote the prosperity and well-being of citizens.

According to the governor, the distribution committee will be headed by the chief of staff Government house Dr. Aminu Gamawa with other members of the state executive council and caretaker chairman serving as members and coordinators.

