Fire kills two sisters in Bauchi 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The community of Madina Quarters in Bauchi metropolis was Sunday morning thrown into mourning following the death of two children Zainab Bashir Muhammad (Hibba) and Ummu Salma Bashir aged between 7 and 5 years following a fire incident that gutted their house.

The incident occurred at a house closed to Barden Gabas Primary School adjacent to Tirwun Quarters in the metropolis of Bauchi.

Our reporter who was an eye witness to the incident occurred around 11:00am Sunday.

The unfortunate happening was when the mother of the two deceased children locked them in the house and went for an errant, probably market to purchase some items when the house went in flames.

“When we notice the incident, myself and some neighbours rushed to the house, but our effort to forcefully open the gate into the house probed abortive. In the process, we were able to get rid of the door with the use of some carpentry took and gained entry into the house, but that was when the fire overpowered the room when the two children were sheltered.

“When we entered the house, we tried to force open the room where the children are staying, it was really fire with heavy dark smoke”, said our reporter who was an eye witness to the incident.

Another neighbour to the inferno, Usman Abdullahi (Dan Usmanu) said, “This thing is already destined by God, but it was not the habit of the mother to pick-up their children and go on errant. Most of the time whenever she is going out, she used to drop the children in my house, because our houses is closed to one another.

“Her husband with the name Bashir Muhammad wasn’t at home when the incident occurred. Up to this time I am taking to you, we don’t know the actual cause of the incident.”

Men of the state fire have tried their best in quenching the fire.

The deceased were buried according to Islamic rites.