Social Media Influencer Ijele Arrested For Accusing Evang Ebuka Obi Of Fake Miracles

A controversial Nigerian activist on social media, Mr. Chizorom Harrison Ofoegbu, popularly known as Ijele is being detained by the Nigeria Police Force over his allegations against Evangelist Ebuka Obi.

In his viral post, Ijele called the pastor a liar and tagged all his miracles as deceits, urging the police to arrest him for turning his religious institution into a business enterprise.

He wrote: “Dear @Lagos PoliceNG cc @BenHundeyin and our Ministry of Justice, have we abolished the 4(19) of our criminal code?

“For how long is this thief Ebuka Obi going to be allowed to fool people? Is he above the law? So any criminal can wake up one day and say whatever he likes and would be allowed to go free because ……? Pastor?

“And these are the people whose business premises serve as polling units. They’ll help rig elections for politicians who in turn would be patronising them throughout their tenures. You dare not remit some of the public funds to them, else they’ll tell their sheep that God has removed his glory from you, for that reason you must fail in the next election cycle.

“Arrangee Master Ebuka Obi. Your scam is coming to an end.”

Subsequently, police in Abuja invited Ijele to their station for an alleged case of criminal intimidation, threat to life, cyberstalking, and cyberbullying against the pastor.

The petition letter which was obtained by Newsmen reads: “This office is investigating an alleged case of Criminal Intimidation, Threat to Life, Cyber Stalking, Cyber Bullying, Conduct Likely to Cause the Breach of Peace in which your name featured prominently.

“In view of the above, you are kindly invited for an interview with the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 7 Police Headquarters, Abuja on 21st March, 2024 by 11:00am prompt through Officer-In-Charge of Crack Squad.”

