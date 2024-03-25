Ebonyi Man Killed In Abuja After Being Accused Wrongly Of Stealing A Phone That Belongs To Girlfriend Of Vigilante Member

8.4 C
Crime
Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

A young man from Ebonyi State popularly known as
3quater has been  allegedly Killed by some Vigilante boys at Angwan Fulani Dei Dei in Abuja yesterday.
According to report, he was accused of stealing a phone that belongs to the girlfriend of a Vigilante member that killed him and the phone was later found.
Speaking with newsmen, Nollywood who shared the pictures of the ugly incident said is enough in Killing our innocent citizens of Nigeria.
According to him, “This is our beloved brother from ebonyi state his name is 3quater he was Killed by some Vigilante boys at Angwan fulani Dei Dei Abuja yesterday.”
 “He was accused of steeling a phone that belongs to the girlfriend of the Vigilante guy that Killed him and the phone was later found”
“This issue of Kill!ng an innocent people by Vigilante men must stop, enough is enough of kill!ng our innocent citizens of Nigeria by so called our Nigeria”.
“Security men I don’t know why the people that are made to protect us are the once K!lling us.
“Please, I am calling on Commissioner of police f.c.t and Inspector General of police to go into action to give our brother justice”.

