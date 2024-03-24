Pride Begets Downfall — Anglican Cleric Tells Church Members, As ACORA Marks 2024 Palm Sunday in Grand Style

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Ear-piercing echoes of Hosanna rent the air in Awka, the capital city of Anambra State on Sunday, as members of the Anglican Church of Redemption, Awka (ACORA), evangelically stormed the streets with their palm fronds to marks the 2024 Palm Sunday.

The celebration saw the throng of happy congregation dance-march with the ACORA Brigade Band from the church premises through the UNIZIK Temporary Site Junction, up to Abakaliki Street Junction, and back to the church, where they were welcomed back with melodious tunes from the corners of the Redemption Gospel Band.

The well-attended service which held with the theme “Christ’s Simplicity and Humility” had earlier featured a series of choruses and sonorous renditions that made the day a symbolic one, marking the commemoration of Christ’s entry into Jerusalem as King.

Earlier in his homily, Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Ogbuefi, described Christ as a true model and embodiment of simplicity and humility, who, despite His Godly status, Himself throughout His stay in earth, even unto death on the cross.

Dwelling on Luke 11:14 and Phillipians 2:5-11, he urged the congregation to emulate Christ and his humility, reminding them that anyone who exalts himself will be humbled, while anyone who humbles himself will be lifted high.

The Anglican cleric decried the rate of arrogance and pomposity people display in the society today due to one reason or the other, which, he said, are all vanities and transient.

“Many times, we don’t understand the vanity of life, because it is what makes us to be sophisticated. Whatever that arrogates you now will eventually collapse. And , mind you that whatever you are or have achieved in life, someone else has been or achieved more than that in the past. So, there’s nothing to be proud about in life,” he said.

Continuing, he said, “You cannot follow Christ with arrogance; you must drop it. That was why Christ said that anyone who must follow Him must first deny himself, then, pick up his cross and follow Him.

“If you don’t humble yourself, God will not only humble you, but also humiliate you, because He hates pride. So, my brothers and sisters, whatever that is making you to be proud in life, keep it aside, it is not worth it. Simply emulate the simplicity and humility of Christ, and you will never regret it.”

In their separate remarks, the Vicar of the Church, Ven. Dr. Obiora Alokwu, and Rev. Can. Clement Izuegbu, extolled the beauty and richness of the Anglican church and the Anglican tradition, while also urging members to participate actively in the Holy Week activities that have already kicked off to herald the Easter Sunday.

Highpoints of the event include the outdoor procession, enthralling ministration by the Redemption Band, as well as the melodious anthemic rendition of the Frederic E. Weatherly’s “The Holy City”, among other side attractions that made the service joyous and glorious.

