Take Your Education Seriously, You’ll Never Regret It — Anambra Deputy Speaker Charges Upcoming Sports Stars

Young persons aspiring to make a mark in the sports world have been enjoined to take education seriously.

The advice was given by the Deputy Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Chukwuma Okoye while speaking as the Chief Guest of Honor at the 10th Inter House Sports Competition of Kabe College, Amawbia held at Awka City Stadium.

Hon. Okoye, an alumnus of the college said that education hold the key to development of various fields of endeavor.

“Education is very critical to growth and nation building. So as a student, always take your studies seriously in order to be successful in your future endeavors. If you desire to excel in sports, work hard in your studies as doing well in both will put you ahead of your peers”, he said

He explained to the children that with good educational background and sound morals, they will be successful and contribute to the growth of the society.

The Deputy Speaker commended the management of the school for the innovations and initiative to hold the 10th edition of the program in a unique and entertaining way describing it as essential for the total growth and development of the students.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Director of the college, Mr Joseph Okeke, said that the school is blessed with a lot of sports talents and has set up programs to help them excel.

He is informed that the school has instituted a sports scholarship scheme for indigent students who are talented in the area of sports.

“We are giving scholarship to students who are skilled in certain areas of sports. We are doing it as a means of encouragement”,

“We know the importance of sports and what it can do in the lives of people. If you are privileged to be in school and being a sports person, it is a double barrel against life”, he said.

Crystal House emerged champions of the Kabe College Amawbia 10th Inter-House Competition with a total of nine gold, one silver and three bronze medals.

Sapphire House came second with four gold, two silver and three bronze medals while Ruby House was also on nine points as Sapphire house had two gold, four silver and three bronze medals.

Emerald, Jade and Jasper Houses picked fourth, fifth and sixth positions with nine and seven points from one gold, five silver, three bronze, one gold, four silver, two bronze and zero gold, one silver and six bronze medals respectively.