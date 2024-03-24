Anambra-born Legendary Actor, Amaechi Muonagor Dies

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Legendary Nollywood actor, Amaechi Muonagor has passed on, after having battled protracted series of health issues.

Muonagor, a native of Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, reportedly died today at the age of 61, after after suffering from kidney-related issues, diabetes, and stroke.

The legendary actor recently appealed to Nigerians for financial assistance for a scheduled kidney transplant in India, having earlier suffered stroke that led to partial paralysis of his left leg.

Known for his comical roles in movies, Amaechi’s death, which occured today, Sunday, March 24, is coming just few weeks after another legendary comic actor, John Okafor (Mr. Ibu) also died after protracted illness.

Amaechi Muonagor endeared himself to audiences with his memorable roles in numerous Nollywood movies. From comedic to dramatic performances, Muonagor’s versatility captivated viewers across generations. His partnership with Aki and Pawpaw brought laughter and joy to many households, solidifying his status as a beloved actor in Nigerian cinema.

Despite his success in the entertainment industry, Muonagor faced health challenges in recent years. Reports of his illness surfaced, prompting concern among fans and colleagues alike. Efforts were made to support him in seeking medical treatment, including trips to India for specialized care.

While Muonagor may no longer grace our screens, his legacy lives on through the timeless performances he delivered. His contributions to Nigerian cinema will continue to inspire future generations of actors and filmmakers.