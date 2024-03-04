Help End Sit-at-home by Coming Out for Work on Mondays — Anambra CP Advises Shuttle Drivers, As Govt Relaxes 2-Year-Old Curfew

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye has called on shuttle bus drivers in the state to help bring an end to Monday sit-at-home in the state and drive the state’s economic development through their transportation activities.

CP Adeoye made the call while interacting with the commercial shuttle drivers in Onitsha on Monday shortly after the state government relaxed the dusk-to-dawn curfew it placed on their operations in some local government areas in the State during the time of high insecurity in the State in 2022.

Recall that Governor Chukwuma Soludo had, in May 2022, declared 6.pm – 6.am curfew and every-Monday curfew on the operations of the shuttle bus drivers, tricycle operators and motorcyclists in Aguata, Ihiala, Ekwusigo, Nnewi North, Nnewi South, Ogbaru, Orumba North and Orumba South.

“With effect from tomorrow, Thursday, May 26, a 6pm to 6am, curfew is hereby placed on motorcycles (okada), tricycles (keke), and shuttle buses until further notice.

“Until further notice also, motorcycles, keke and shuttle buses are banned from operating in these local governments on Mondays until the sit-at-home completely stops,” Governor Soludo had said on May 25, 2022 in Awka, during a state-wide broadcast on the then insecurity in the state.

It was shortly after the relaxation of these curfews by the state government on Monday, March 4, 2024, that CP Adeoye visited some parts of Onitsha to assess security development and commerical activities in the area, as well as interact with the shuttle drivers.

Addressing the drivers whose joy knew no bounds, the Police Commissioner reminded them that they are critical stakeholders in driving the economic development of the State, given their role and indispensability in movements of goods and people from one place to another.

The CP, while charging the commercial transporters to shun and help end the Monday sit-at-home still being observed in some parts of the State, further reminded them of their importance in ending the malady and bringing about a return to normalcy, as far as movement of goods and people in the State on Mondays is concerned.

He also assured them of maximum security and protection from any form of harassment as they go about their lawful activities and transportation businesses; even as he also called for their cooperation and partnership with the police and other security agencies in the fight against crime in the State.

In the separate remarks, some of the overjoyed shuttle drivers who spoke on behalf of others, lauded the CP Adeoye for making out time to interface and interact with them, while also expressing their joy for the relaxation of the curfew.

They also used the opportunity to express their concerns about the mode of operations of some security and enforcement agencies in the state, including the operatives of the Anambra Road Traffic Management Agency (ARTMA), the Anambra State Special Anti-Touting Squad, and some police officers.

CP Adeoye, who took note of the complains, assured to look into them with a view to addressing them and also fostering a harmonious relationship between the agencies and the transporters; even as he further charged them to always be law-abiding and vigilant.