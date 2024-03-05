8.4 C
Dass Emirate Council conferred Gov Bala Mohammed as “Wazirin Dass” 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI
Dass Emirate Council has today conferred Bauchi State Governor, Dr Bala Mohammed with a traditional title of Wazirin Dass and council member respectively.
In a letter signed by the Emir of Dass Alh Bilyaminu Othman Bilyaminu dated on Monday 4th March, 2024 and made available to journalists in Bauchi.
The Emir said the conferment of the title on the Governor was based on good and steering qualities, sence of patriotism and productivity which has brought tremendous developments to Dass Emirate, Bauchi State and the entire Nation.
The letter read: “Following the resolution and approval of the Dass Emirate Council, l humble write and convey to you the approval of the Council for your conferment with the title of” Wazirin Dass” and Council member in the Emirate.
“The Council’s decision in the conferment of the title was based on your good and steering qualities, sence of patriotism and productivity which has brought tremendous developments to Dass Emirate, Bauchi State and the entire Nation.
The letter added that the formal turbaning ceremony will come up at a mutual agreed date convenient for both of us.
While congratulating you for this well-deserve title, please accept the assurance of our esteemed consideration, the letter concluded.

