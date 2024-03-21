Abdul Ningi: Bauchi groups seek probe into budget padding allegations

From Ahmad Saka, Bauchi

Amalgamation of Bauchi Concerned Groups has called on the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio to as a matter of urgency, step aside and allow an independent investigation into the alleged budget padding by suspended Senatot Abdul Ahmad Ningi representing Bauchi Central

The call was made on Tuesday during a press conference by the group held at the Conference Hall of the Bauchi NUJ Press Center.

The group described the suspension of Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi as, “unlawful and undemocratic.”

It also demanded that the Senate should immediately withdraw the illegal and undemocratic suspension of Senator Ningi and tender an unreserved apology to the senator and to the good people of Bauchi Central Senatorial District whom he ably represents.

The group further demanded an order for an investigation into the allegation of N500 million given to some selected ranking senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria adding that the 2024 budget be reviewed and all anomalies therein be corrected with immediate effect.

According to the Chairman of the Amalgamation, Umar Sa’id Maigamo explained that the purpose of the press conference was to address all Nigerians on the decision by the Senate over the suspension of Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi, senator representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District saying that, “We consider this decision as premeditated, hasty, unlawful and undemocratic on several grounds”.

According to him, “You may wish to recall that Senator Abdul Ningi in an attempt to exercise his legislative and constitution right granted an interview to the BBC Hausa Service where he raised pertinent issues regarding the 2024 budget. In the said Interview, the senator revealed that there were some anomalies in the budget where he specifically stated that the sum of N3.7 trilion could not be traced to any projects or location in the 2024 budget. Senator Ningi’s assertion was corroborated by several professional groups including Budgit Foundation, a renowned civil society organization promoting accountability and transpiercing in public spending in Nigeria.”

“However, in a rare display of injustice, disdain for the rule of law end democratic tenets, the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio at the plenary held on 12 March, 2024 announced the suspension of Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi for 3 months,” he added.

“It is imperative that our democracy must thrive on the principle of justice fairness and accountability. We must uphold such values and hold our elected officials accountable for their actions and inactions,” he concluded.