Anambra Community Passes Vote of Confidence on Governor Soludo, Endorses Him for 2nd Term

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was a resounding display of support and solidarity, as the people of Aguleri community in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State passed a vote of confidence on Governor Chukwuma Soludo, throwing their weight behind him and his administration, for what they described as his exceptional and multi-sectoral development-oriented governance.

The community passed the vote of confidence during a well-attended Town Hall meeting, which held on Friday, March 29th, at the Aguleri Civic Center, where they also unanimously endorsed and okayed the Governor for second term in office.

Speaking at the event, the President General of the community, Barr. Ifeanyi Iloakasia, who set the tone for the discourse, highlighted the various impacts of the Soludo Administration in Aguleri, in Anambra East Local Government Area, in Anambra North Senatorial District, and in Anambra State at large.

According to him, some parts of Aguleri have seen light and enjoyed electricity light for the first time in history, under Governor Soludo’s administration, having been without light for decades, before Governor Soludo came on board with his disruptive approach to development.

Aside the Governor’s commitment to improving electricity access to the people, the PG also lauded him for the massive installation of solar streetlights in the community, as well as the conversion of the hitherto diesel-powered streetlights in the area to solar.

He further commended the Governor for facilitating the ongoing construction of the 2×60 MVA Injection sub-station at Umuekete Aguleri, which will power the whole Anambra East and the entire Omambala region, upon completion.

Barr. Iloakasia went on to express the community’s appreciation for Governor Soludo’s dedication to improving the people’s access to potable water. He commended him specifically for his administration’s decision to convert diesel-powered boreholes in the different parts of the community to solar-power boreholes, in addition to other new water facilities undertaken and resuscitated in the area by the current administration of Governor Soludo, all with the aim of ensuring a more sustainable and reliable source of clean water.

While recounting the ugly experiences of the people in the past and their difficulty in accessing healthcare facilities, especially during child delivery and under critical health condition; the Community leader further commended Governor Soludo’s commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure and general public health in Aguleri and its environs, as evidenced in his administration’s health interventions in the area and his promise to build a General Hospital in the community, the work of which has already kicked off in earnest.

He also revealed that the Governor is currently building five general hospitals in the Anambra North Senatorial District, despite coming from a different Senatorial District — a gesture, he said, stands the Governor out as a selfless leader who prioritizes and shows a burning desire for an overall development of the State he governs.

The Aguleri PG, who commended Governor Soludo for finding their son, Engr. Julius Chukwuemeka, worthy of appointment into his cabinet as Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, also attested that many indigenes of the community have benefited from the various developmental initiatives of the Soludo Administration. These, he said, include the One Youth Two Skills initiative, teachers recruitment exercise, health workers recruitment, free antenatal and free child delivery, free education policies, as well as free coconut/palm seedlings, among others.

In their separate remarks, a stakeholder in the community and spokesperson of Ndị Ichie Aguleri, Mr. Paul Onuora, and the Aguleri Woman Leader, Mrs. Patricia Okechi, attested that the Governor has performed beyond expectation in just his two years in office, which they described as a clear indication that his administration holds much brighter and greater prospects for Ndị Anambra.

While commending the Governor for the massive road construction ongoing in different parts of the State, the Aguleri indigenes also unanimously reminded him of the Aguleri-Uno—Aguleri-Otu Oil Rig Road, an all-important road he has pledged to construct for them, to connect all parts of Aguleri.

They recalled how difficult it was for people to navigate the different parts of Aguleri in the past, until the immediate-past Governor Willie Obiano linked up the fractured parts with a massive bridge, and which Governor Soludo also pledged to complement with good road network, bu undertaking to construct the Aguleri-Uno—Aguleri-Otu Oil Rig Road, being the only road linking up the area. The however, expressed optimism that the Governor would still fulfill the promise to them as it concerns constructing the road, judging from his track record of keeping promises. They further reassured their solidarity with the Governor, while also assuring him of unwavering support to enable his administration continue to succeed.

The people, during the Town Hall, also commended the immediate-past Governor Obiano for giving Ndị Anambra Governor Soludo as his successor, who, they said, have also performed exceedingly well and proved to understand the job.

“We are happy that Soludo succeeded Obiano; and he is doing exceedingly well,” they said.

Town Hall meeting served as a platform for Ndị Aguleri to not only celebrate the Governor’s achievements, but also to engage in a constructive dialogue and discourse that will help drive their future aspiration and general well-being as a community.