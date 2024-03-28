8.4 C
Gunmen Bomb Anambra Police Station, Burn Parts of Local Council Secretariat

Crime

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

Some yet-to-be-identified armed hoodlums, numbering about 30, have bombed the Neni Divisional Police Station in the Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The incident, which occurred at about 3 am and 4 am on Thursday, saw the hoodlums throwing the improvised explosive devices inside the police station. The arsonists also reportedly burnt a part of the Anaocha Local Government Headquarters.

The sources claimed that the hoodlums whisked away some police operatives, including a female police officer at the police station, but the spokesman for the state police command debunked the claim in an interview with newsmen.

Confirming the incident to newsmen, the Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the hoodlums attacked the police station with IEDs but did not abduct any police officer or take away any arms.

“No life was lost, no policeman was whisked away and no arm was taken away. Instead, the hoodlums threw IEDs into the police facility which torched part of the building.

“Our operatives’ gallantry resisted the attackers which made them flee. Operations are still ongoing and further development shall be communicated, please,” he said.

