2027: Group roots Bauchi Governor for President,inaugurates committee

2027: Group roots Bauchi Governor for President,inaugurates committee
2027: Group roots Bauchi Governor for President,inaugurates committee

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

A political support group for Bala for Better Nigeria 2027, (BBN) has endorsed the candidature of   Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed as their Presidential candidate in the forthcoming general elections in the country.

The organisation inaugurated the North East Executives the Organisation, and launching of book in Bauchi

National President of Bala for Better Nigeria(BBN) 2027 Engineer Ayuba Karofi said the inauguration of the group executives will be replicated in the fuve renaimaining Geopolitical zones of the country with the aim of canvassing  votes for their candidate, Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed.
Engineer Ayuba  said in view of  the aspiration of other state in the choice of the Bauchi State Governor they deemed it necessary to ensure that structures were put in place in the rest of the Zones for effective campaign comes 2027.

The National President of the Organisation, Governor Bala has touched all sectors of human endeavor in the state, and if given the mandate to serve the county no doubt the country would experience rapid growth and development of the economy.
A Patron of the group Alhaji Salisu Garba Admin, extolled some of the virtues of the virtues of the State  Chairman of  PDP Alhaji Hamza Koshe Akuyam, described as icon of achiever who focused on what is good for the masses of the state.

He  assured the leadership of the association of continue support of the patrons and all PDP stakeholders

The state government has purchased the books worth one million naira for  distribution to secondary schools and tertiary institutions across the state aimed at curtailing the rapid trend  of rape cases in the country

Similarly The state Commissioner for Education Hajiya Jamila Dahiru said  the purchase of the book title the challenges Rape in Nigeria will no doubt serve as an eye opener especially the the minors to acquaint themselves with ugly trend been perpetrated by the people of the underworld in the society.
The Commissioner represented by Hajiya Hafsat Adamu presented some copies of the books to Kofar Idi Secondary schools students to be kept in their library for use by the students of the schools.
Also the Director Women Affairs  Bala for Better Nigeria 2027, Hajiya Hafsat who enjoin parents to ensure they monitor the their children wellbeing, as part of effort to prevent them from peering the bad eggs in the society.
Purchasing 100 copies of the books, the Director said the books will be distributed to nook and crannies of toro local government in their  efforts in campaigning for the presidential candidate.
Also contributing Mr Daniel from Adamawa State who was also inaugurated, urged the people of the State to accord the necessary support for the association achieved its dreams in the forthcoming general elections in the country.

