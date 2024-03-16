Peter Obi Kicks, As Nigeria Holds Multi-million Cost Workshop In London Amid Economic Hardship

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

The former Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi has called on well-meaning Nigerians to denounce and condemn the decision of Nigeria’s Accountant-General’s Office to hold a workshop in London.

The Labour Party chieftain who made this known through his Facebook media handle, said that the decision by the government is not only unacceptable but also deeply troubling on multiple levels.

Here him; “Nigerians must vehemently denounce and condemn the decision of Nigeria’s Accountant-General’s Office to hold a workshop in London. This decision is not only unacceptable but also deeply troubling on multiple levels.

“Given the prevailing hardship in the country and the pitiable State of our national currency and the economy in general, any public function abroad amounts to insensitivity on the part of the government and any agency or individuals involved.

“First and foremost, it represents a blatant disregard for fiscal responsibility and prudent expenditure of public funds. At a time when Nigeria is grappling with economic challenges, including inflation, currency devaluation, and a widening budget deficit,

“it is utterly irresponsible to squander taxpayer money on extravagant overseas workshops. The resources allocated for such purposes should be directed towards addressing pressing domestic needs, such as healthcare, education, infrastructure, and poverty alleviation.

“Furthermore, holding a workshop in London sends the wrong message to the Nigerian people and the international community. It perpetuates the perception of government officials indulging in luxury and extravagance at the expense of the common citizen.

“It fosters a culture of elitism and detachment from the realities faced by ordinary Nigerians, who struggle daily to make ends meet amidst rising living costs and limited access to essential services.

“Moreover, there are serious questions regarding the necessity and effectiveness of conducting a workshop abroad, particularly in a city as expensive as London. Nigeria is home to numerous highly qualified professionals and experts who are more than capable of providing the required training and expertise. By outsourcing such activities to foreign countries the government not only undermines local expertise but also fails to leverage the wealth of knowledge and experience within its own borders.

“Additionally, holding a workshop in London raises concerns about transparency and accountability in government procurement processes. There must be full disclosure and justification for why London was chosen as the venue, as well as how the selection of vendors and contractors was made. Any hint of impropriety or favouritism in awarding contracts for such events must be thoroughly investigated and addressed.

“In the new Nigeria we seek, this type of frivolity would be unthinkable. That new nation is a land of the POssible.” The LP Presidential candidate said.