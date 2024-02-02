Widow, Others Face Forceful Ejection From Apartment

…As Landlord Pulls Off Building Roofs

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

A young widow and other tenants have been asked to vacate their apartment immediately or face forceful ejection from the new landlord

The widow, Mrs Ngozi Nwaji from Izzi LGA, Ebonyi state resides with her daughter and other tenants at No. 10 Afikpo street, Abakaliki, Ebonyi state.

The property which is an old building was jointly owned by one Mr Gabriel Anieme and Mr Nnebuo, both from Abatete in Anambra state, until it was recently sold to Mr Onyekachi Nweke.

The building housed 20 tenants with single rooms each, while kitchen, toilet and bathroom were jointly shared.

The widow, Mrs Nwaji, a Civil Servant, said they were informed through a notice of demolition dated 14th December 2023 that the building has been sold to Mr Nweke, hence the tenants were given till 14th January 2024 to vacate the premises as it will be demolished.

Consequently, efforts made by some of the tenants to secure accommodation elsewhere have not been successful, as the number of persons seeking for accommodation is on the high side, coupled with the present economy situation.

The widow stated that she came back home after searching for an apartment without success, and was confronted with an open roof, as a man was seen pulling off the roof building. All in a bid to forcefully eject them from the building.

Meanwhile, a Human Rights Activist and member of International Federation of Women Lawyers, FIDA, Barr. Onyekachi Ibe Jude while condemning such action, said the Ebonyi state Law on recovery of premises has a procedure and should be followed. She urged the new landlord, Mr Nweke to give the tenants more time in getting alternative accommodation.

She said, “We cannot stop them from demolishing the property, nobody is above the law. Our prayer is that they should do the needful, give them adequate time to secure an apartment as they don’t have where to lay their head,” she added.