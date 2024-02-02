Soludo Has Really Turned Anambra to a Construct Site — Ezeemo Attests, Joins Commissioner Chukwuemeka, Others to Inspect 132KV Umuchu Sub-station Project

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra-born politician, business mogul and Chairman of the Orient Group of Companies, Chief Godwin Ezeemo has lauded Governor Chukwuma Soludo over what he described as “turning Anambra State to a construction site” in his strides to transform and give the state an infrastructural facelift.

Chief Ezeemo gave the commendation on Thursday when he joined the officials of the State’s Ministry of Power and Water Resources, led by Commissioner Julius Chukwuemeka, and other stakeholders, on an inspection at the site of the ongoing construction of the 132KV Sub-station by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in his hometown, Umuchu, Aguata Local Government Area of the State.

Speaking after the inspection, Ezeemo, a former governorship candidate of the Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA) in the 2017 Anambra gubernatorial election, attested that Governor Soludo had, indeed, done well in giving Anambra infrastructural facelift, and commended him for his judicious investments in fortifying the state’s power infrastructure, which, he said, were already yielding discernible positive outcomes.

The astute entrepreneur, who later hosted the inspection team at his Honeywell Hotel, Umuchu, highlighted the multifaceted impact of the substation, while also foreseeing it as a linchpin for attracting investors and stimulating economic development in the area and the State at large.

Earlier speaking while leading the leading the team round the site, Surv. Emmanuel Bitrus, a representative of the contracting firm, Cartlack Nig. Ltd., said no fewer than 25 containers containing equipments meant for the project had arrived the site, while 18 more were still on the way.

Surv. Bitrus, who noted that the deliveries of 2x60MVA transformers had also been received for the project, rated Anambra and the state government as the most serious and most committed among the 15 other states where similar project is going on across the federation.

Concerning the technical facet of the project, the company representative, who revealed that the sub-station would have its power source from the Agụ Awka Sub-station, also explained that the civil and electrical works for the transmission lines from the Agu Awka Sub-station, would kick off any moment from now.

While reassuring that the project will be completed within the stipulated 18 months, Surv. Bitrus took time to express the company’s appreciation to the Anambra State Government for the maximum support the firm is receiving, and which has been very instrumental to the progress of the project.

On his own part, the State’s Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, Engr. Chukwuemeka, while expressing his dissatisfaction with the pace of the project, however acknowledged the efforts of the contracting firm. He emphasized that the Anambra State government was keen on ensuring the timely completion of the 132KV Sub Station before the set 18-month timeframe.

The Commissioner further underscored the need for a more rapid pace in execution of the project, given the extensive support from both the state government and the host community. While advising the contracting firm to leverage the ongoing dry season to expedite the construction process, the Commissioner also requested the firm to submit a comprehensive work program for the project, to enhance easy monitoring; even as he also he also advised them to always brief his Ministry on any challenge they encounter in the course of handling the project.

Highlighting the significant efforts of and the investment made by the state government in compensating the host community and meeting their requests for essential facilities, he also emphasized the importance of reciprocating these efforts with a swift and efficient project timeline.

Commissioner Chukwuemeka further appreciated the visionary leadership of Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s administration, explaining that the construction of the 132KV Umuchu Sub Station aligns seamlessly with the Governor’s commitment to ensuring regular power supply in the state, as a catalyst for accelerated economic growth.

Also present during the inspection were the Transition Committee Chairman for Aguata Local Government Area, Dr. Chibueze Oforbuike; the Permanent Secretary, State’s Ministry of Power and Water Resources, Mrs. Ifeyinwa Uzoka; representatives of TCN Abuja, Engr. Geophrey Nwokoye and Hon Emegwa Ifeanyi; the Chairman Ibughubu Village, Umuchu, among others, whose collective presence speaks volumes of the collaborative effort towards the successful completion of the crucial 132KV Umuchu Sub Station project before the stipulated timeframe.