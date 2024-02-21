8.4 C
Why APC Removed Imo Governor, Uzodimma As Chairman, Edo State Guber Primary Election Committee

Imo-Governor-Hope-Uzodinma

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed Bassey Otu, governor of Cross River State, as the chairman of its governorship primary election committee in Edo State.

This followed a series of petitions for the removal of the chairman of the election committee, Hope Uzodimma.

Hope Uzodimma, governor of Imo and chairman of the panel, had chaired the committee, which triggered controversy after producing three different candidates – Dennis Idahosa, Senator Monday Okpebholo, and Anamero Sunday Dekeri – and declared Dennis Idahosa the winner of the exercise.

Following the controversy, the National Working Committee of the ruling party declared the initial primary election inconclusive and held an emergency meeting on Tuesday night in Abuja, where it was resolved that a fresh primary would be conducted on Thursday.

In a list released on the eve of the new primary, Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River was listed as the chairman of the new committee that will oversee the election.

Before the announcement, there was outrage from various quarters demanding the removal of Uzodimma as chairman of the panel.

In a statement jointly signed by Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Lucky Imasuen, Senator Monday Okpebholo, and General Charles Airhiavbere, rtd, the aspirants said Uzodinma did not observe the minimum requirements for compliance with the relevant provisions of the laws and regulations guiding the election as provided in both the Electoral Act and the APC Constitution

