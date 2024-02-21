Attack On Ex- INEC Chairman: Okigwe Youths Draw Battle Line With Uzodimma’s Kinsmen As Sokom, Awuzie Fingered

The Okigwe Youth Mandate met at Rockview Hotels Owerri in the Imo State capital on Monday, 19th February, 2024 to kick against the continuous attack on our highly revered Elder statesman, Prof. Maurice Iwu by Orlu Progressive Forum led by it National President, Cosmas Nwadike Ifeanyi Odum and Rex Anunobi

The Youths made the following resolutions:

1. We kicked against the continuous attack and insult to our highly respected Elder statesman, Professor Maurice Iwu by Orlu Progressive Forum, Rex Anunobi and Professor Ukachukwu Awuzie.

2. We are fully aware of the roles Professor Maurice Iwu has played in Imo State and Nigeria as a whole, hence should be accorded the necessary respects he deserves.

3. We are not happy with the incessant attack on Professor Maurice Iwu by Orlu Progressive Forum and Orlu People’s Consultative Assembly.

4. We want Rex Anunobi to know that we have the details of his shabby deeds as Honorable Commissioner for Transport in Imo State

5. We know the role Professor Maurice Iwu and Okigwe zone as a whole played in the emergence of Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma as Governor of Imo State.

6. We also want to let you know that Professor Maurice Iwu believes in fairness and equity, hence he championed the emergence of Senator Patrick Ndubueze as Senator that represents Okigwe zone from Otachara Otanzu bloc in Okigwe zone.

7. We have seen uncountable attacks and attempts by Orlu Progressive Forum to malign the character of our highly revered father and we say that “Enough is Enough “!

8. We want Orlu Progressive Forum to know that we will not accept further insult from them henceforth to Professor Maurice Iwu and other Okigwe sons and daughters.

9. We want to let the people of Imo State to know that Okigwe zone is committed to the Imo charter of equity which Imo elders proposed before the election.

10. We used this opportunity to call on Orlu Elders council to caution their people against the continuous attack on the former INEC chairman in Nigeria.

11. We are committed to ensuring a better Imo for all devoid of rancor and acrimony.

Signed:

Evang Kelechi Uzomah

National President,

Okigwe Youth Mandate

Engr. Chinedu Onuoha

National Secretary,

Okigwe Youth Mandate