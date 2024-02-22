Insecurity: Soludo’s Appointee Collabs Female Hunters, Others, Pledges Support

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

An appointee of Anambra State’s Governor Chukwuma Soludo and Transition Committee Chairman for Awka South Local Government Area, Hon. ThankGod Anagor has expressed interest to partner with the members of the Nigeria Hunters and Forests Security Services (NHFSS) to help fight insecurity in the local government area and the entire capital territory.

Mr. Anagor disclosed this on Wednesday when he received, on courtesy call, the representatives of the NHFSS, who visited him to deliberate on possible areas of collaboration and fostering a synergetic move with his office to help sustain adequate security in Awka South and its environs.

Speaking at the event, the leader of the delegation and Deputy Commander of the group, Destiny E. Jones, who disclosed the aim of the visit, emphasized the need for government at all levels to collaborate with the hunters in the fight against insecurity, as one of the strategies to win the war against crimes and insecurity bedeviling the country.

While highlighting the potentials and abilities of the NHFSS in combing bushes and enhance security in local communities, Jones further outlined other practical contributions his hunting team can make to address any complex security challenges faced by any region.

He also expressed of interest and optimism for a fruitful collaboration, signaling a genuine commitment to working hand-in-hand with government authorities to foster a safer environment for the citizens.

Responding, Hon. Anagor, who expressed his appreciation to the hunters for their interest and dedication to enhancing local security, remarked that security of lives and properties is a top priority in the agenda of the Governor Soludo Administration in the State, adding that he would do everything within his power to support the pursuit of that priority.

He assured the hunters that their expertise in combing bushes and securing communities is invaluable to the collective safety of Awka South and Anambra State at large, even as he pledged the full support of his office in fostering a collaborative and fruitful partnership with them in the fight against insecurity.

The delegation comprises both male and female hunters who all showcased their interest in actively contributing to the collaborative effort aimed at fortifying local security and safeguarding the well-being of the people.