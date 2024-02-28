USAID State2State Commends Work Review On Ebonyi Financial Instructions

…Says their names written in gold

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

As the 5-day workshop/activity on Review of Ebonyi state Financial Instructions/Finance Law comes to an end, the State2State have commended the participants for their efforts and contributions towards the development of the financial documents.

The State2State Communication specialist, Mrs Nneka Egbuna who gave the commendation in Abakaliki, said the participants have all put their names in gold.

The workshop which was organized by USAID State2State Activity in collaboration with Ebonyi state Government, engaged participants from various Ministries, Departments and Agencies on work review of the state’s Financial Instructions/Laws Fls/FL, presentation and collation of all the inputs into two documents for further work by the consultant, Prof. Paschal Okolie.

Mrs Egbuna in her closing remark on behalf of the State Team Lead STL, Dr. Sam Onyia, noted that their knowledge on review of Financial Instructions have been improved.

Adding his voice, the Facilitating Consultant for USAID State2State on Financial Law and Instructions, Prof. Paschal Okolie, equally commended the participants for their inputs adding that they were able to achieve the purpose of the workshop.

Prof. Okolie said, “We have gained some experience, interacted, made new friends and more knowledge has been acquired. I want to thank you all, your contributions will always be remembered by Ebonyi state government”, he added.

In a vote of thanks, Barr. Lilian okorie from Ministry of Justice, on behalf of the participants thanked USAID State2State, for organising the workshop and implored for more workshop as she learnt alot. She commended the consultant, describing him as “such an amazing person”, as well as the State Auditor General, Elder Dr. Udu Uduma Samuel Aka for been part of the workshop.