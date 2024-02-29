Tinubu Visits Akeredolu’s Family In Owo

•You’re Indeed Aketi’s Brother And Friend – Mrs. Akeredolu

President Bola Tinubu visited Owo on Wednesday to condole with the family of the late Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

The President, accompanied by Baba Bisi Akande and Chief Pius Akinyelure, was received by the widow of the late Governor, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu.

During the visit, the President, who had a closed-door meeting with Mrs. Akeredolu, also visited where the late Governor was laid to rest.

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and his deputy, Chief Olayide Adelami, were also at the Akeredolu’s residence.

In his tribute to Akeredolu after the news of his demise in December 2023, the President described him as a fighter and fearless defender of truth and the masses—brother, confidant, and political soulmate.

At the Akeredolu’s residence on Wednesday, the President condoled with the widow of the late Governor, his children, as well as his siblings.

Family members who received the President alongside the former First Lady were Late Akeredolu’s first son, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu Jnr; Dr. Teni Michael and her husband, Olatunde Michael; Mrs. Yejide Rusewe, Esq, and her husband, Engr. Lakunle Rusewe; and Babajide Akeredolu.

Also present were Akeredolu’s siblings, Prof. Wole Akeredolu and Toyin Akeredolu. The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, also joined the family during the meeting.

Speaking after the visit, Mrs. Akeredolu appreciated the President for the condolence visit.

She said, “As you are aware, the President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, paid his condolence visit to my family. Present at the visit are my children and extended family members.

“On behalf of my family, I appreciate Mr. President. We understood he couldn’t attend the burial ceremony due to the dictate of Yoruba culture. He couldn’t have attended the burial of his younger brother.

“Coming today is a big deal because we are in a better atmosphere. I also express my profound gratitude to the Southern Governors for their immense financial contributions to the burial. Most especially, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-olu, who singlehandedly brought Aketi’s remains back to Nigeria. We appreciate this huge show of love and we are grateful and forever indebted to him.

“I requested that Mr. President see where Aketi has been laid to rest and he followed me. We are deeply grateful to Mr. President for coming. He’s indeed, Aketi’s brother and friend.

“I told Mr. President, yes, Aketi has left but he lives because he left behind legacies. It is our wish that those legacies continue and are built upon where necessary.”