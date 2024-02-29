Why CBN Board Nominee, Kalu Eke, Rejected Tinubu’s Appointment

One of the five members of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Urum Kalu Eke, has declined the appointment.

President Bola Tinubu had earlier forwarded the names of Kalu-Eke and four others to the Senate for confirmation.

But Kalu Eke shunned the screening exercise conducted by the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions.

The action of Kalu Eke was made public on Thursday as the Senate considered the report of the committee, which is chaired by Senator Adetokumbo Ashiru (Lagos-East).

Ashiru, while presenting the names of the other four nominees for confirmation by the Senate, said Kalu Eke failed to appear before the committee for screening.

“The nominee did not appear before the committee for screening. Therefore, the committee can’t recommend him for confirmation”, Abiru told the Senate presided over by the Deputy President, Senator Barau Jibrin, on Thursday.

Those confirmed by the Senate on Thursday were Mr Robert Agbide; Mr Ado Yakubu Wanka; Prof Murtala Sabo Sagagi; and Mrs Muslimat Olanike Aliyu.

As the proceedings continued, a former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Kalu, and member of the Abiru committee, rose to give further explanations on why Kalu Eke turned down the appointment.

Senator Kalu, who stated that the nominee was a member of his constituency, told his colleagues that he (Kalu Eke) called him to say that he was engaged and consulting for some public and private bodies within and outside the country.

He said he felt accepting to serve on the board of the CBN would be “conflicting” with the current work he was involved with.