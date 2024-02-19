8.4 C
Tinubu Not Sure Of Crime To Charge Emefiele With – Akpabio

Court remands Emefiele in Kuje Correctional Facility
Court remands Emefiele in Kuje Correctional Facility

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, said on Sunday that the Bola Tinubu administration inherited an economic mess from former Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, unsure even what charges to bring against him.

Speaking at Senator Barinada Mpigi’s Thanksgiving service in Koroma, Tai Local Government Area, Rivers State, Akpabio claimed the economic situation left by Emefiele was “terrible.”

“We did not even know what to charge him with – whether for putting foam on top of the bill, illegal firearm possession, printing notes without income. I don’t know what we are going to charge him with,” Akpabio said.

The Senate President asserted that current economic woes and hunger were due to past policies.

“But what we can say is that yes there is hunger today because of the policies and actions that they took, and we recognise that, and I think every political party should recognise that there is hunger, and we are battling to ensure that Nigerians sleep with their eyes closed,” he stated.

Akpabio assured Nigerians of efforts to improve security and living standards but appealed for patience, arguing decades of rot could not be solved in months.

“Yes, there is insecurity; we are battling to ensure that Nigerians can take three square meals a day. But be rest assured that we campaigned for this job; we campaigned around the country; we will not let you down; we will get to the bottom of it; all we need is your patience.

Emefiele is facing accusations from the Federal Government related to financial crimes after Tinubu removed him from his position as CBN governor in June 2023.

The criminal charges against the former governor of CBN were revised by the Federal Government on January 18.

The six counts were expanded to 20 counts.

Emefiele was accused of criminal breach of trust, forgery, conspiracy to conduct forgery, procurement fraud, and conspiracy to commit a felony in the amendment.

However, the Senate President maintained that the government is working hard to fix the economy and country.

