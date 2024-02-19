8.4 C
Bandits strike Zurmi police station, killed seven innocent souls

https://247ureports.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/Zamfara-state-map.jpg
Bandits strike Zurmi police station, killed seven innocent souls

Armed  bandits have attacked the divisional headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force in Zurmi town, the headquarters of the Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Reports has revealed that the unfortunate incidence occured last Sunday evening when they  invaded the town killing seven persons including a police officer.

An indigene of the town, Babangida Zurmi,  told Newsreports that  he was yet to speak with any of his relatives as of 9:45pm because most of their numbers were switched off.

“As we speak now, I can’t get in touch with anybody in the town, their numbers are switched off. That means the bandits are still around. We need help from relevant authorities,” he said.

Another source who spoke with Newsreports said the bandits attacked the town with a mission to revenge the killing of two persons by local vigilante in the area.

He said several shops were burnt and the divisional headquarters of the police in Zurmi was also razed.

Another bandit group operating in the Maradun Local Government Area had killed four persons and abducted several others.

According to sources, the four persons were killed when bandits opened fire on the people clearing bushes along the road.

The spokesperson for the police in Zamfara State, Yazid Abubakar, confirmed the attack to Newsrepprts through  telephone conversation.

He said he was still gathering more information on the Zurmi attack on the Divisional headquarters of the police in the town.

