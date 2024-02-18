Bandits kidnap Catholic priest and 15 others in Taraba

Bandits in their hundred’s who attacked Dekko, Lama and Monkin villages in the early hours of Saturday, February 17 in Zing LGA’S in Taraba state have abducted 16 people.

During the raid, It was learnt that many of the villagers have sustained gunshot wounds while trying to escape into the mountains.

The gunmen who rode on motorcycles were said to be numbering over 100. Spokesman of Taraba State Police Command, SP Usman Abdullahi, has confirmed the attack.

Among those kidnapped are : 1. Rev. Cletus Baleri2. Ceto Alfred3. Bege Mark4. Felix Shawulu5. Jacob Bayu6, Anatus Luka7. Timothy Abraham8., among Other’s.