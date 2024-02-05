Sokoto Rerun: House of Reps member (PDP) retains seat in APC’s stronghold

From Umar Ado Sokoto

This happened despite the heavy security presence and money for vote that characterised the just concluded re-run elections, electorates in Sokoto seems to have made their preferences known as indicated in results declared by Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) Returning Officer.

According to a results sheets obtained by our Correspondent indicated that the PDP win two of the contested seats while the APC won one.

The Returning Officer for Yabo/Shagari Federal Constituency re-run election, Processor Abubakar Abdullahi Bagudo, the election was keenly contested amongst the candidate of the 9 political parties that participated.

Prof Bagudo in form EC 8E (11) FC/338/SO 0000001 affirmed that the candidate of the PDP Yusuf Umar Yabo pulled 26,829 votes to defeat his closest rival, Umar Abubakar of the APC who pulled 26,113 votes.

Similarly, Prof Farouk Tambuwal who is the Returning Officer for Bodinga North State Constituency, said Hon Magaji Abubakar of the PDP pulled 6,488 votes to defeat Yusuf Marafa Danchadi of the APC who garnered 5,893 votes.

On his part, the Returning Officer for Tambuwal North State Constituency, Professor, Bayero Bukkuyum Kasim announced Hon Dahiru Bashir Ahmed of the APC as winner of the election having pulled 19,315 votes to defeat PDP’s Hantsi Sule Romo who garnered 19,021 votes.