APC defeats Senator Tambuwal in State Assembly rerun election

From Umar Ado Sokoto

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),has declared the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC)in the February 3rd Court ordered re-run election as the winner of Tambuwal West State Assembly.

The returning officer, Professor Bayero Bukkuyu Kasim, stated this while announcing the results following the conclusion of the rerun election on Saturday.

Professor Bayero, while announcing the results said the candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Dahiru Bashir Ahmed, as the winner of the election with a total number of 19,315 votes.

He defeated his closet opponent and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Hantsi Sule Romo who polled a total number of 19,021 votes.

Announcing the results, the professor said, “having satisfied the requirements of the law, Dahiru Bashir Ahmed, of the APC hereby declared the winner and is returned elected” he added.