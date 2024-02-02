Re-run Elections: We’re Ready to Deal with Thugs — Anambra CP, Reassures of Adequate Security, Announces Partial Restriction of Vehicular Movements

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Police Command has announced restriction of vehicular movements in two communities in the State ahead of the February 3 re-run election in the said local government areas.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu in a press statement issued on Friday, the two affected communities include Nnewi, in Nnewi North Local Government Area, and Nanka, in Orumba North Local Government Area, where there will be re-run elections on Saturday for the Nnewi North/Nnewi South/Ekwusigo Federal Constituency, and the Orumba North and South Federal Constituency respectively.

He said the vehicular movements restriction, which was announced in line with the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, would take effect from midnight of Friday, February 2 to 6p.m of Saturday, February 3 2024.

The PPRO also said the Anambra State Police Commissioner, CP Aderemi Adeoye, had ordered massive deployment of personnel to provide adequate security for the electorate as well as officials taking part in the election.

The statement partly read: “In line with the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, the Commissioner has ordered the restriction of vehicular movement in Nanka, Orumba North LGA and Nnewi in Nnewi North LGA from midnight to 6p.m. on 3rd February, 2024.

“Apart from those engaged with the electoral process in one role or the other, only staff of essential services will be allowed free movement based on exigencies and duty schedule. As such, belonging to such services is not enough. There must be evidence that such staff are on duty to be allowed free movement.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, has restated the restriction of all security aides to VIPs and escorts from accompanying their politician principals to polling booths and collation centers during the election. This will be enforced to the latter. Politicians are advised to respect themselves and comply with the order in the interest of peace.

“State-established and private owned security organizations, as well as other quasi-security outfits, are not to be involved in any way with electoral security management.

“The Command is collaborating with sister agencies to provide adequate security throughout the period of the election and beyond.”

Continuing, the PPRO said: “The CP wishes to urge the electorate in the affected areas to troop out in their numbers to exercise their franchise without fear of intimidation or molestation. He warns politicians to eschew violence and avoid any act that could disrupt the process. He stated that the Command is prepared to deal ruthlessly with political thugs, ballot box snatchers and other miscreants who might try to cause chaos.

“The electorate and residents in the areas of the re-run election are enjoined to be law-abiding and vigilant. They are to promptly report crime and any electoral offence they observe to law enforcement agents at the polling units or at the nearest police station. They may also call the Command Control room number 07039194332 or 112 for prompt response.”