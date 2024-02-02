Reappointing Emelumba As Information Commissioner Will Cause More Harm Than Good To Imo’, Expert Advises Uzodimma

By Austin Chikwado

Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma has been advised not to reappoint a veteran Journalist, Honourable Declan Emelumba as commissioner for information in the State.

An Imo based Investigative Journalist, and Media expert, Comrade Joshua Chibuzom made this call in Owerri, the State capital after his visit to some media stakeholders on preparation to the inauguration of his “Joshua Care Charity Foundation” a helping hands Humanitarian Organization.

Though, the aim of his visit to the stakeholders was not revealed to the newsmen as at the time of filing this report, but Chibuzom alleged that Mr. Emelumba caused more Harm than Good to the Noble profession during the first Term administration of governor Hope Uzodimma and he is still aspiring to cause trouble.

Joshua, who is also the Chairman, National Association Of Mbaitoli Journalists recalled that Imo has been on negative Press since the year, 2020 that Senator Hope Uzodimma was sworn in as governor.

According to him, “The strength of every government administration is good Media and information management, despite good developmental projects that governor Uzodimma accomplished. yet, his first term was wrongly blackmailed as a result of media lapses and information gaps. to an extent, sometime last year during a morning Show on Arise Television, Dr. Reuben Abati boasted that he can not continue to teach Declan Mbadiwe his job as Imo Information Commissioner.

“Good a thing, governor Uzodimma has successfully completed his first tenure administration, this second term government should be used as an opportunity to correct some irregularities and negative impression created against the image of Imo State on media.

“No how Uzodimma can achieve all this with Emelumba as commissioner for information, am not holding brief for anyone’s Interest, but i say this as someone who believe in the Well-being of Imo, and the interest of the State.” Chibuzom said.

He advised that the governor should not take the image of the State for granted, as he appealed that a good image of the State is better than one man’s selfish interest.

He further advised that Governor should look for an easy job or appointment for his ex commissioner Declan, adding that a media related assignment is sensitive and it should be given to capable hands, not as a reward for a Political follower.

The media stated that in the Profession, the likes of Mbadiwe Emelumba are all retired, therefore he should placed where he will play only an advisory role as a veteran.

The Ogwa born journalist added that the Analog system of Journalism practiced by the former Commissioner during his time in the office nearly endangered the governor’s second term chances.

“Emelumba is a decent Journalist, but he is not a friend of Media, I see no possiblity of an unpopular, Analog Journalist like Emelumba will sell a high profile figure like Uzodimma who doubles as the Chairman Of Progressives Govenors Forum.

“For Imo to move forward, the governor should look beyond personal relationship and appoint credible individuals who will make good impact.” He said.

He also thanked the former Commissioner for his service to the State, While urging him to withdraw from any sponsored media awareness targeted at governor Uzodimma to reappoint him as information commissioner.