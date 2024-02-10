Obasanjo, Dangote meet DRC President Tshisekedi

8.4 C
National
Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and African richest man and Business Mogul, Aliko Dangote, yesterday in Kinshasa, DRC met with the President,
Félix Tshisekedi with prospect of going into mining and agricultural sectors.

It would be recalled that President Tshisekedi was sworn in last January as the new President having won the Presidential elections for the second term.

In a statement issued by Obasanjo Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi on Friday, the former President said he was in DRC with Dangote to see how the country could benefit from one of African biggest investors, Aliko Dangote.

He added that apart from bringing Dangote to congratulate the President on his re-election, he was also there to report on the progress of the DRC-Nigeria Business Council.

According to Obasanjo, “the meeting was a friendly one. It was about congratulating President Tshisekedi on his re-election and the quality of the inauguration ceremony. I also came to inform him about the progress made within the framework of the DRC-Nigeria Business Council.

“Finally, it was about seeing within the framework of the DRC-Nigeria Business Council, which allows for closer ties, facilitation, and economic integration between our countries, how we could benefit from one of our biggest investors Aliko Dangote,” added the former Nigerian President.

On his part, Aliko Dangote indicated that he planned to invest heavily in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and this “was important for me to address the issue with President Tshisekedi to have his blessing,” he said.

It was gathered that the Nigerian businessman planned to invest in the mining and agricultural sectors in the Central Africa region country.

