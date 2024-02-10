8.4 C
State Chairman Inaugurates Steering Committee Of The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ) Elders Forum

State Chairman Inaugurates Steering Committee Of The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ) Elders Forum
*PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY ( PDP ) PLATEAU STATE CHAPTER 20 / 22 YAKUBU GOWON WAY OPP NTA*

 

*10TH FEBRUARY 2024*

The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP )  has inaugurated it’s Elders forum to assist the party in tackling the challenges ahead to ensure that all legitimate concerns within the party are addressed, and the Elders Committee  is also to provide a robust suggestions and feed back for the party.

 

The task before this committee is to assist the party leadership to get the roots of all the challenges facing the party in the State. *”A failure is hard to take, but success is harder to manage because expectations are quite high”*.

 

As a party, Executive  we are about two years now in office and the expectations of some of our party members have not been met either rightly or wrongly. Some have legitimate requests and expectations, but some are just being used by some forces outside of our party against the party.The party need to sieve the chaff from the wheat.

The elders committee has *Hon Miskoom Raymond Dabo* as the Chairman and the following as members.

H.E Da Senator Dr. Jonah D Jang CON

H.E Barr. Caleb Mutfwang Executive Governor of Plateau State

H.E .Ngo Josephine Piyo. Deputy Governor.

H.E Ambassador Bagudu Hirse

Hon M I Azi

Hon Mrs Sarah Ochekpe

Hon Theophilus Dakashan

Hon Mrs Olivia Dazyam

Hon Christopher Adukuchili Hassan

Hon Gwott Yakubu Chocho

Senator Dr Simon Mwatkwon

Sen Napoleon Bali

Hon Beni Lar

Hon Musa Dachung Bagos

Hon Musa Agah  Avia

Hon Peter Gyendeng

Hon Isaac Kyale  Kwallu

Sen I D Gyang

Hon George Daika

Senator J T Useni

Hon Johbull Shekarau

Hon Timothy Golu

Hon Jafaru Damulak

Hon Barminas Yilkes

Hon Jonathan Aminu

Rt Hon. Moses Sule.

Rt Hon Mike Dapianlong

Rt Hon George Daika

Rt Hon Titus Alams

Rt Hon Istifanus Mwansat

Rt Hon Ayuba Abok.

 

Other members of the committee who represent the three senatorial zone and women representatives are as follows.

 

Amb. Yahaya Kwande. …….South

Hon Danjuma Galadima. ….South

Hon Johnson Tsendir. ………South

Mr .Toma  Gofwen…………….Central

Hon .Johnson Kumbut. …….Central

Engr. Cornelius Datok…………Central

Elder. Bulus Dareng. ……………North

Elder. John Amama. …………….North

Da .Francis Bot. …………………..North

 

Dr Mrs. Maureen  Dengwat. ….South

Mrs. Celina Lami  Supen . ……….South

Mrs. Ruth Bengten…………………..South

Mrs. Helen Dabup. ………………….Central

Mrs Anna Dadah. ……………………Central

Mrs. Hajaratu  Nji. ………………….Central

Ngo.Mary Dang………………………North

Hajia Jamila Shehu  Gwandu. ….North

Mrs Grace  Adudu. …………………North

 

The party is proud of our leader the Executive Governor of Plateau State Barr Caleb Mutfwang who has started well on the pillars of his administration to improve the wellbeing of our people and he is doing very well in promoting unity and peaceful coexistence amongst the citizens in the State.

 

The party will be having a scheduled meeting with the Elders Committee so that they can contribute and for us to have a remarkable difference from how we operate in the past.

 

Signed

John. T. Akans ksm Fcia JP

State Publicity Secretary PDP.

