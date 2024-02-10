State Chairman Inaugurates Steering Committee Of The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ) Elders Forum

*PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY ( PDP ) PLATEAU STATE CHAPTER 20 / 22 YAKUBU GOWON WAY OPP NTA*
*10TH FEBRUARY 2024*
The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ) has inaugurated it’s Elders forum to assist the party in tackling the challenges ahead to ensure that all legitimate concerns within the party are addressed, and the Elders Committee is also to provide a robust suggestions and feed back for the party.
The task before this committee is to assist the party leadership to get the roots of all the challenges facing the party in the State. *”A failure is hard to take, but success is harder to manage because expectations are quite high”*.
As a party, Executive we are about two years now in office and the expectations of some of our party members have not been met either rightly or wrongly. Some have legitimate requests and expectations, but some are just being used by some forces outside of our party against the party.The party need to sieve the chaff from the wheat.
The elders committee has *Hon Miskoom Raymond Dabo* as the Chairman and the following as members.
H.E Da Senator Dr. Jonah D Jang CON
H.E Barr. Caleb Mutfwang Executive Governor of Plateau State
H.E .Ngo Josephine Piyo. Deputy Governor.
H.E Ambassador Bagudu Hirse
Hon M I Azi
Hon Mrs Sarah Ochekpe
Hon Theophilus Dakashan
Hon Mrs Olivia Dazyam
Hon Christopher Adukuchili Hassan
Hon Gwott Yakubu Chocho
Senator Dr Simon Mwatkwon
Sen Napoleon Bali
Hon Beni Lar
Hon Musa Dachung Bagos
Hon Musa Agah Avia
Hon Peter Gyendeng
Hon Isaac Kyale Kwallu
Sen I D Gyang
Hon George Daika
Senator J T Useni
Hon Johbull Shekarau
Hon Timothy Golu
Hon Jafaru Damulak
Hon Barminas Yilkes
Hon Jonathan Aminu
Rt Hon. Moses Sule.
Rt Hon Mike Dapianlong
Rt Hon George Daika
Rt Hon Titus Alams
Rt Hon Istifanus Mwansat
Rt Hon Ayuba Abok.
Other members of the committee who represent the three senatorial zone and women representatives are as follows.
Amb. Yahaya Kwande. …….South
Hon Danjuma Galadima. ….South
Hon Johnson Tsendir. ………South
Mr .Toma Gofwen…………….Central
Hon .Johnson Kumbut. …….Central
Engr. Cornelius Datok…………Central
Elder. Bulus Dareng. ……………North
Elder. John Amama. …………….North
Da .Francis Bot. …………………..North
Dr Mrs. Maureen Dengwat. ….South
Mrs. Celina Lami Supen . ……….South
Mrs. Ruth Bengten…………………..South
Mrs. Helen Dabup. ………………….Central
Mrs Anna Dadah. ……………………Central
Mrs. Hajaratu Nji. ………………….Central
Ngo.Mary Dang………………………North
Hajia Jamila Shehu Gwandu. ….North
Mrs Grace Adudu. …………………North
The party is proud of our leader the Executive Governor of Plateau State Barr Caleb Mutfwang who has started well on the pillars of his administration to improve the wellbeing of our people and he is doing very well in promoting unity and peaceful coexistence amongst the citizens in the State.
The party will be having a scheduled meeting with the Elders Committee so that they can contribute and for us to have a remarkable difference from how we operate in the past.
Signed
John. T. Akans ksm Fcia JP
State Publicity Secretary PDP.