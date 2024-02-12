Maiden Northeastern Bauchi Oil and Gas Academy Rolls Out Achievements

By Umar Usman Duguri.

Following the recent discovery of Oil and Gas in the Kolmani River Valley of Bauchi and Gombe States, the Government of Bauchi State under the leadership of Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed CON (Kauran Bauchi) approved the establishment of an Oil and Gas Academy to provide the requisite skills for the drilling and refining activity expected to commence, soon. The Bauchi Oil and Gas Academy was established through the Bauchi Oil and Gas Academy, Alkaleri Law, 2020.

According to Senator Bala Mohamed, the institution is aspiring to be a leading Institution of learning in the provision of skilled manpower in the Oil and Gas Sector in the country in the long run and to provide quality training in meeting the skilled manpower needs of the Oil and Gas sector as well as to comply with the global best practices in the oil and gas sector in years to come.

The pioneer Rector of the Academy, Dr. Ahmed Sulaiman Yaro, describe the journey so far in the institution as a WILL of God to have a committed Governor Senator Bala Mohamed in making things reals despite paucity of funds and other challenges but, steadfast to raise the academy earlier before the formally commissioning of the Komani Oil in Alkaleri by the former President of Nigeria Mohamed Buhari.

The Academy will run multiple Professional Certificate Programmes in Core Oil and Gas Courses as well as Diploma and the National Vocational Certificate/National Skill Qualification (NVC/NSQ) Programme under the supervision of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE). The Programmes are domiciled in Five (5) School units as follows: – School of Oil and Gas Upstream Technology, School of Oil and Gas Downstream Technology, School of Industrial Safety and Environmental Technology, School of National Vocational Education/Qualification and School of General Studies.

Yero says, the academy has so far witnessed tremendous goals with the total support of Governor Bala Mohamed, they are; Refurbishing of Office and Classroom Accommodations: -. The Academy occupies a one Storey block of 4 offices and 8 classrooms as well as a Computer Room allocated by the Polytechnic. The Management modified the building to accommodate the Principal Officers and their supporting staff. All offices were furnished with basic furniture and office equipment. A petrol stand by Generator was also provided to support power supply to the Offices and Classrooms.

Deployment of a Students’ Application and Registration Portal: It is a student’s record management portal. It will maintain precise information on a student from his/her Application to admission, registration, progression and graduation. The System guarantees reliable records and block leakages of expected revenue from school fees. The Portal is used in the enrolment of students.

The development of ICT Center and e learning facility: – A Standard Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Center, furnished with 100 set of Computers has been developed to host the proposed online Programme of the Oil and Gas Academy. The Center is also equipped with Interactive Boards and Server which provides 24/7 Network connectivity for effective e learning services. A 30 KVA Diesel Powered Generating set is on standby to support the operation of the Center.

Linkage to Regulatory bodies and study tour of sister Institutions: – the Management of the Academy has reached out to the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Kaduna and Sister Institutions in the Oil and Gas Sector with a view to laying the ground for good working relationships.

The Academy has linked up with the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), Effurum, Delta State and has secured the consent of the Institute for collaboration in practical lessons for students of the Academy before the development of the Permanent Site in Alkaleri.

Still, the Academy plans to work along with some Professional Regulatory Bodies such as the Nigerian Institute of Welding (NIW), the Nigerian Content Board (NCB) and Council for the Regulation of Engineering (COREN) and other stake holders in the Oil sector toward enriching the Curriculum of its Vocational Courses.

In the area of Staffing, the rector says, “With the gracious approval of the State Governor, His Excellency, Senator, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed CON, BOGAA has recruited some 43 Non-teaching staff since March, 2023. The Staff have been working with the Management in the implementation of the take – off plan of the Academy.

Similarly the academy has Approved Operational guidelines for its activities: In addition to the Bauchi State Law which established BOGAA, Management has successfully developed a Scheme of Service and Condition of Service from NBTE documents that will guide the Authority of the Academy in the employment, placements, welfare, discipline, disengagement and the guide for the general conduct of staff. The two documents are prerequisites for the accreditation of Institutions and were meant to raise BOGAA to the national standard set for Polytechnics and Colleges of Technology in the Country.

Added to these is the Students’ Handbook: – It is a students’ guide to the rules and regulations governing Students tenure in the Academy. The Book provides vital information on the Academy including the School structure, academic programmes, admission and registration procedure, conduct of Examinations and graduation, students’ welfare and disciplinary measures among other things. The Handbook is also a standard requirement for the accreditation of BOGAA by NBTE.

Another joyous thing is the Release of take-off Funds: The State has maintained regular release of funds to BOGAA. The grant covered the cost of facility improvement, day to day operations in respect of consumable items such as office stationery, fueling and other logistical services. Management appreciates the Government for including the Academy in the 2023 and 2024 approved fiscal budget and it is hopeful that releases for both capital and recurrent projects of the Academy will be prompt in order to speed up the take-off of BOGAA.

Collaboration with Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic (ATAP): – Further to the allocation of an Office block, ICT Room and sets of Computers by the Polytechnic, BOGAA enjoy cordial relationship with its Host which allowed sharing of facilities between the two Institutions.

Take-off of Academic activities: – Academic activities in the Academy began with collaboration between BOGAA and the Institute of Vocational and Skill Development of the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi in running National Vocational Certificate/Skill Qualification Framework (NVC/NSQ). The Academic Calendar for 2023/2024 Academic Session took – off with the sales of Application for Admission Forms in the month of July, 2023. A total of 350 Candidates have enrolled for the Programme going on at the Temporary Site of the Academy in Bauchi. Credit must also be given to Bauchi State Government for subsidizing the School Fees by 50%, a gesture which by no small means encouraged enrolment of indigent Candidates. The NVC/NSQ Programme is the following Courses: –

Welding and Fabrication; Plumbing and Pipe Fitting; GSM Repairs; Computer Studies; Automotive Mechatronics; Block laying, Bricklaying and Concreting; Carpentry and joinery; Electrical Installations and Repairs,

NBTE Resource Inspection Visit: – Consequent to the receipt of a letter Ref. No. TEB/VTSD/VEIs/536/VOL.1/104 dated 9th February, 2023 from the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and release of the required Fund by Bauchi State Government, the NBTE conducted a Resource Inspection visit to Eight (8) National Innovative Diploma (NID) Programmes proposed by BOGAA on 18th -23rd December, 2023. The result of the Visit is being awaited. The Academy is hopeful of a positive result which will enable it to admit students in the following Programmes.

NID Computer Hardware Engineering Technology, NID Computer Software Technology; NID Telecommunications Technology; NID Automotive Machatronics; NID Building Construction; NID Solar Technology; NID Electrical Installation and Repairs; NID Welding and Fabrication Technology.

All is set for Memorandum of Understanding with Technical partners: – Arrangements is at conclusive stage for endorsement of the Memorandum of Understanding between Bauchi State Government and BOGAA on the one hand with Merss. Catalysts Services, the technical partners of the Academy on the other hand. The MOU will facilitate the take-off of the online training component of the BOGAA. This is the main mandate of BOGAA, as it will prepare graduate Engineers, Scientists and Technicians for professional Certification in Core Oil and Gas Courses.

Take-off of Physical Development at the Permanent Site: His Excellency, the Executive Governor has demonstrated the State Government commitment to develop the Permanent Site of BOGAA at Alkaleri within the shortest possible time. Already, provisions have been made in 2024 Budget for the Construction of Gate House, Perimeter Fence, Administrative Block and Classrooms. The steps taken by the State Government will not only facilitate the smooth take-off of BOGAA but also attract to the Institution, the intervention of stake holders in the Energy Sector and other development Partners through donation of required Equipment and sponsorships of trainings.

For smooth day to day activities, there are available Operational Vehicles: – Management of BOGAA is not unaware that the Governor has graciously approved the allocation of official vehicles for the principal officers and a utility pick up as a necessity for enhanced operation of the Academy. Management awaits the delivery of the Vehicles which will to facilitate the Accreditation of the Academy by National and International Professional Organizations and its full take-off.

The rector of the academy concluded, the governor’s achievements in the maiden oil and Gas academy as a mark of success and brighter future of oil and gas sector in nationwide, stressing that, The Bauchi Oil and Gas Academy (BOGAA) remain the first and only training Institute in the Oil and Gas sector in the entire Northern Region of Nigeria. It hopes to provide the requisite skill to the large number of unemployed youths of the Region in the upcoming Oil and Gas exploration, drilling and refining activities in the region and also, to prepare the youths for jobs from the industries that will sprout along the value chain of Oil and Gas sector.

It is pertinent to say that the responsibility of nurturing BOGAA to greatness should not be left to its founders and proprietor alone. It is a matter of necessity and patriotism for well to do individuals, groups and Philanthropic Organisations within and outside Bauchi State to support the initiatives of Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed in setting up the Academy by way of developing physical facilities, donation of Laboratory equipment, Workshop Machines, ICT materials and sponsorship of students, Dr Yero, concluded.