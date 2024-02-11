Kano APC Defections: The NNPP’s Deceptive Game

The recent wave of defections by Local Government Council Chairmen in Kano State from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the ruling New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) in the state has sent shockwaves through the political landscape, both within the state and at the national level. Notably, the defection of the Chairman of Dawakin Tofa Local Government, the immediate constituency of the National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and the Chairman of Nasarawa Local Government Council, the constituency of the APC gubernatorial candidate in the last elections, Dr. Nasir Gawuna, has added a significant twist to the unfolding political drama.

These events highlight concerns that I have raised long before the Supreme Court affirmed Governor Kabir Abba as the elected Governor of the state. I consistently emphasized that the leadership of the APC at the national level, particularly the Executive led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, seemed too laid back in drumming up support for its candidate. Even when victories were secured at the Tribunal and the Appeal Court, the propaganda machine orchestrated by the NNPP, which essentially incited the public against the APC, set the stage for the events that unfolded at the Supreme Court.

Without casting judicial prejudice on the judges involved, it is crucial to acknowledge the impact of the propaganda and misinformation campaign orchestrated by the NNPP. The lack of robust support from the President during the critical stages of the legal process allowed these narratives to gain traction, ultimately influencing the Supreme Court’s decision. Had the President thrown his full weight behind the APC candidate, the current scenario might have taken a different turn. Unfortunately, it appears the President allowed the situation in Kano to unfold, possibly with an eye on the 2027 elections, inadvertently pressing a self-destruct button.

The aftermath of these defections has plunged the APC in Kano into a state of confusion, with the looming possibility of more individuals abandoning the party. It is essential to recognize that the APC National Chairman, despite appearances of losing grip in his immediate constituency, bears no blame for the current predicament. He has consistently demonstrated commitment to the party, and his efforts to navigate the complex legal terrain were hindered by the lack of decisive support from the Presidency.

The withholding of support for the APC in Kano during crucial legal battles has left those who ardently supported the President during the Presidential Election in the state bearing the brunt of such indecision. It is imperative to note that the implications of these decisions go beyond the immediate political fallout, affecting the party’s credibility and unity in the state.

In this challenging moment, I extend a heartfelt plea to APC supporters in Kano to maintain faith in the party’s leadership, under the steadfast guidance of the National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje. Despite external pressures and internal challenges, he has consistently exemplified loyalty and dedication as a party stalwart. It is crucial for supporters to remain united, as any disintegration only plays into the divisive strategy employed by the NNPP to undermine the APC’s strength in the state.

The NNPP’s role in orchestrating these defections is perceived as a divisive tactic aimed at breaking the ranks of the APC, creating an illusion of a fractured leadership both at the state and national levels. The initial optimism that the NNPP would join forces with the APC to strengthen its position in Kano now seems to be fading away. The Presidency’s gamble on the NNPP has unwittingly played into the deceitful nature of the party, further complicating the political landscape in Kano.

Having made a first gaffe in succumbing to the manipulative games of the NNPP, the Presidency must be wary of not further playing into the hands of the Leader of the party in the person of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, whose ambition is to be the de facto political party of Kano State. The game-plan would be to edge Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje out of the position of National Chairmanship of the APC, thereby paving a clear path for Senator Kwankwaso to have his way in Kano and in the next elections. President Tinubu must be wary of the scheme being hatched.

As we navigate this challenging period, it is crucial to foster a sense of unity within the APC in Kano and reaffirm our commitment to the party’s principles and objectives. The internal strength of the APC should not be underestimated, and despite the current challenges, there is potential for resilience and resurgence. It is a time for introspection, strategic planning, and rallying behind the National Chairman to steer the party through these turbulent waters.

In conclusion, the events in Kano underscore the importance of robust and unwavering support from party members and leaders. The APC must learn from this experience, recognizing the need for proactive and united action to secure its political standing. Together, we can overcome the current challenges, rebuild trust, and emerge stronger, ensuring that the APC remains a formidable force in Kano State and beyond.

Hon. Seyi Olorunsola

APC Stalwart, Abuja