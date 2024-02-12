How Gunmen killed Imo-based Attorney In Abia State

Unknown gunmen have killed Barr. Victor Onwubiko, an Imo-based legal practitioner resident in Uturu in Abia state.

The incident, according to a source, happened on Saturday night while the lawyer was returning to Abia State University, Uturu where he resides.

The source told our correspondent that a notable kidnapping incident took place along Okigwe/Uturu road around 8 to 9PM on Saturday.

It said, “The lawyer killed by the gunmen was identified as Barr. Victor Onwubiko. He is based in Okigwe Town in Imo state but also resident in Abia state University Uturu.

“He was returning to Abia state where he also resides when he was ambushed by gunmen and killed along Okigwe/Uturu road.

“There have been series of kidnappings and killings along the road irrespective of the heavy security agents in the area,” the source added.

Meanwhile, efforts to contact the Imo police command through the Spokesman, Henry Okoye, proved abortive as his phones were unreachable as at the time of filing this report.