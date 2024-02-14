8.4 C
Imo : Development Centre Coordinators Yet To Receive January Salary, As Lawmakers Move For Dissolution

Imo : Development Centre Coordinators Yet To Receive January Salary, As Lawmakers Move For Dissolution
Gov Uzodinma

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew
Coordinators of Imo Development Centres are now in the state of dilemma given the inability of the State Government to inform them point blank whether or not they are still recognised as Appointees of the Government.
Impartial Observers recalls that the Imo State House of Assemble had few days ago, instructed the Governor, Hope Uzodimma to dissolve the coordinators of development Centres and other head of agencies I’m the State with immediate effect.
However, upon the call for their dissolution, the coordinators is said to have reached the Governor through emissaries, asking the Governor not to give assent to demand by the State House of Assembly on the grounds that they have a tenured appointment.
While the Governor was yet to communicate them officially on their stand, their January 2024 salary was yet to be paid while every other sector had received their January salaries.
As at the time of filing this report, the Governor, Hope Uzodimma is yet to react to the call by the State lawmakers for their dissolution.

