Gov Bala Mohammed Doles Out N100m To State Police Command

N/East
From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI
Bauchi State Governor Dr Bala Mohammed has doles out one hundred million naira to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Bauchi State Command as part of their contribution in making the state free from criminal activities.
Mohammed announced the donation at an event to mark end of the Year party and award dinner being organised by the State Command Tuesday in Bauchi. Noted the overall achievement made so far by the Command through collaborative efforts with local security vigilantees.
He assured of his a continues support to the Command to achieve its set obligations of protecting the lives and properties of the general citizens in the state, region and nation at large.
“I’m highly delited an honoured to witnessed this history event since 1976 when I was young and I will continue to be part of this milestone achievement.
” I and on behalf of my government and good people of Bauchi state, I, hereby donated the sum of One hundred million naira to support the men and officers of the Nigeria Police Force who sacrifice their lives in protecting our citizens in the state.
Earlier in his speech, the Bauchi State Police Commissioner, CP Auwal Musa Mohammed thanked the Governor for honoring his invitation and attended personally.
He said, “I’m highly overwhelming and delighted to expressed my happiness for organising this great event in my lifetime as the CP Bauchi State.
According to the CP, said” This event is an occasion usually holds to recignised the various success and milestone achievement, and this occasion holding today was last held in the state in 1976.
The CP, lamented over some insecurity challenges confronting the state considering the fact that Bauchi is in the middle of many states, however, the Command in collaboration with the sister security agencies and local hunter’s were able to control and overcome.
He explained that the Command also make efforts in establishing neibourhood security watch to assist the Police on vital information against sucficious movement of criminal activities around their respective communities.

