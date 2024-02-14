8.4 C
Sokoto NBA week: Caliphate Bar organises  essay writing competition to members 

N/West
Sokoto NBA week: Caliphate Bar organises  essay writing competition to members 
Sokoto NBA week: Caliphate Bar organises  essay writing competition to members 

From Umar Ado Sokoto
The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA),Sokoto State branch has organised the 2024 law week with essay writing contest among its members.
The Caliphate Bar scheduled  to commences 2024 law week activities with the presentation of essay writing contest on the topic : The legal,ethical issues and impact of artificial intelligence on the legal profession ,Which Way Nigeria?
 Barrister Nuhu Muhammad,the branch chairman disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday .
The chairman urges participating members to strictly abide and consider the contest guidelines of referencing styles according to the Nigerian Association of law Teachers (NALT guidelines ) in the presenting their essay.
While cautioning that the submission shall not exceed 25 pages ,and shall be subjected to plagiarism test and all plagiarism works shall be rejected .
He further said those eligible to contest in the essay writing include lawyers of 1 to 8 years past  call to Bar and who are members of the NBA Sokoto branch.
According to him,the deadline for the submission of the writing remain on the 14th February ,2024 by 6.00 pm prompt .
The NBA Chairman further stated that  winners of the contest shall be announced on Thursday ,the 7th of March ,2024 after the Bar and Bench forum .
While cash prizes shall be presented to winners on the 8th of March,2024 during the cultural and award nights .
The cash prize for the over all winner is N100,000 ,the runner up will get N70,000 and N30,000 for the 3rd position respectively.

