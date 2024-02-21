Group Berates Bauchi South Senator, Shehu Buba Umar

By Umar Usman Duguri

A Bauchi based Non-Political Group, The Other Alternative, has described the representation of Bauchi South Senator, Shehu Buba Umar as an insult to civilization, democracy, extremely retrogressive and a slap on progressive politics tailored to weakening and discouraging innovation and invention while demoralizing the moral of the people that should be condemned by all.

Speaking at a press conference in Bauchi, leader of the Group, Abdullahi Jan-Wuya stated that the embattled lawmaker is bereft of developmental ideas due to poor educational background, incapacitation and the desired exposure to move such an important senatorial district out of underdevelopment, unemployment, insecurity and infrastructural deficit.

“Shehu is more of a busy-body lacking composure but surrounded with an army of sponsored praise singers, bootlickers and lapdogs in the absence of any pragmatic idea that can give tangible result other than foolery, misbehavior with a beclouded thinking equilibrium

“How did it happen, that Bauchi south of all places made such a grievous mistake to have voted a Senator akin to a Kannywood actor who is left far behind in mustering the art of progressive representation in a democracy?

“Instead of the Senator to explain the where about of the N200million extended to each senator to provide palliatives and cushion the effects of the lingering economic hardship in his senatorial zone, he chose to play childish and archaic politics with what rightly belongs to the people.

“How can a Senator with progressive idea cause the release of miscreants from Bauchi correctional centre if not to jerk-up the lingering insecurity situation bedeviling the senatorial zone?

“We have acute shortage of water in so many communities, dilapidated schools, mal-functional health facilities as well as an army of unemployed within the senatorial district that should be addressed not the political game on play which is adding no value to the economic survival of the people.

“Senators Abubakar Maikafi, Bala Muhammed, Adamu Ibrahim Gumba and Ali Wakili had set the pace in good representation at variance with the present representative comedy introduced by Shehu Buba due to incapacitation and poor education. He believes more in mocking the electorates with peanuts out of their constituency allowance than service. He loves assembling a crowd of miscreants than attending to the infrastructural development of the senatorial zone”, he said.

Jan-wuya stated that Shehu Buba was known in Bauchi political cycle as an errand boy to politicians with cup-in-hand begging for survival and how he financed his campaign to the senate remains a mirage that troubles a mind to accept. He was not the elected choice of the electorate from the election because of several reasons, but he was imposed by the courts which must be responsible for his negative contribution to the progress of the senatorial district if not for the interventions of Governor Bala Muhammed, the senatorial zone could have been the worst ever hit by underdevelopment, poverty, security challenges and other vices.

“Some parts of the senatorial district are bedeviled with banditry attacks and kidnapping for ransom which Shehu fails to address by reporting to the relevant authority as the senate committee chairman on security or extend any assistance to victims of the criminality”.

The activist appealed to Bauchi south electorates most especially those political heavyweights to kick-start the recall of Shehu Buba from the senate before the senatorial district turns to something else if allowed to continue the macabre dance.

In line with journalistic ethics, persistent efforts were made through phone calls and text messages for two days for the response of the embattled senator to the allegations that were not successful as his phone was switched-off and his Senior Legislative Aide (Maijama’a Mato) ignored calls and text messages sent for possible response before publication