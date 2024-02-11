Emeka Offor Urge Nigerians to Show Compassion on Indigents, distributes rice, books at Birthday

Uzo Ugwunze

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, Management of Federal Polytechnic Oko(FPO), Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), President General, Oba Patriotic Union (OPU), Engr. Uzo Ejiofor, Ogilisi Igbo, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka and a host of other dignitaries has felicitated with Sir Emeka Offor as he celebrates his 65th birthday in style.

The Chairman Chrome Group, Founder Sir Emeka Offor Foundation(SEOF) Sir Dr Emeka Offor porpularly called ‘Sir E’ by his admirers marked his 65th birthday anniversary with the distribution of 40,000 bags of 25kg rice to widows from 179 communities of Anambra State and the distribution of books/ educational materials to over 200 Educational institutions in Nigeria.

The event which held at the Blaze FM/IJELE Radio house Oraifite, Ekwusigo Local Government Area,Anambra State attracted the creme de la creme from across Anambra and the entire South Eastern Nigeria who eulogized the celebrator for his unprecedented philanthropy in Anambra, Nigeria and Africa.

According to Soludo, having all the money in the bank, building several mansions are all vanity. It is not how long you live, but how well and impact you make on others. Sir Emeka Offor has demonstrated this essence of life. We are here to celebrate a man and his ideas.

“You turned 65 today and we use this opportunity to say congratulations and a minimum of additional 55 years to make it 120 years or even 150years. Your life has been a life of impact and worthy of celebration.

” Sir Emeka is rich. He can decide to spend his birthday anywhere in the world, or even at planet Mars but he choose to come here and spend it with widows, school children and vulnerables in Anambra, down here at his country home.

“Nigeria is going through huge challenges at the moment. Cost of living is rising everyday, but here is a man who has dedicated himself to taking care of widows and the indigents infact, Living for others.

“We invite all other citizens of Anambra, this is the time to share with the poor what you have. If you can’t provide for your community, you can provide for your kindred, or people close to you. That is our call today”, said Soludo.

The governor acknowledged the current food inflation challenges and praised Sir Offor’s distribution of 40,000 bags of rice to widows in every community in Anambra State describing it as unprecedented.

“We are building an inclusive and progressive society through PPCP-Public-private Community partnership.

The governor outlined his administration’s efforts in infrastructure development, healthcare, and education and used the occasion to call on other wealthy individuals to emulate Offor’s generosity and contribute to the state’s development.

Soludo announced the creation of the “Anambra Champions” a list to recognise individuals contributing to the progress of the state and declared Sir Offor as a prime example of the “Anambra spirit” of philanthropy and community service.

“We have made a lot of progress in infrastructure doing almost 450 km roads within two years which is more than what a previous administration did in 8years.

“In healthcare,before I assumed office, the state was recording birth rate of 200 monthly, but now, it has increased from 200 monthly to 1,600 because of the free ante-natal and child delivery that we have instituted including quality healthcare at public health facilities,”said Soludo

In their separate speeches, the duo of the Acting VC COOU, Prof Katie Omenugha and Deputy Rector (Admin) FPO, Dr Kenneth Ezekwe commended SIr Emeka Offor for his social investment intervention and 2024 National Book distribution programme which will go a long way in building up the reading culture of the students.

“Firstly, I must thank Sir Emeka Offor for donating a lot of books to secondary schools, colleges of Education, Universities and polytechnics of which Federal Polytechnic Oko is a beneficiary. It will enhance reading, research and improve the knowledge base of both students and lecturers giving them wider materials to consult in the course of their studies,” said Dr Ezekwe.

The PG Oba, Engr. Ejiofor thanked Sir Emeka Offor for the massive and kind gesture of remembering almost the whole widows in Anambra State. “The distribution of the 25kg rice to all the 179 communities in Anambra State of which Oba is a beneficiary is an evidence of one feeling the plight of the less privileged and having the milk of human kindness to reach out to them. Oba people are grateful and we are wishing Sir E many more fruitful years with good health”.

In his address, Offor said, “I am overwhelmed by the show of love from you all, on my 65th birthday. I am happy that the foundation I nurtured has grown tall and providing shade for many.

“My donation of food stuff to indigents is to ensure that those who do not have, share what those who have can afford.

“We are also distributing books because it is the foundation of knowledge and we will sustain this intervention. You do not need to have too much to put smiles on the faces of your neighbors.

“I appeal to fellow Nigerians to show compassion to the widows, vulnerable and indigent in the society.

The little that you have can be shared with other people. I appreciate my lovely wife Adaora for the great job she has done with the Touch A life Housing Project for Widows in Oraifite”.

“I also appreciate the SEOF/Rotary Peace Fellows who graced this Occasion from all parts of the world. I enjoin all of us to be Peace Ambassadors wherever we find ourselves,” said Offor.

Other dignitaries at the event who commended SEOF for the donations include Ogilisi Igbo and APGA BOT member, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, the Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, Somtochukwu Udeze, National Chairman APGA, Sly Ezeokenwa, Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, Chairman, Anambra State Local Government Service Commission, Barr. Vin Ezeaka, Senators, Ministers, Federal and State Legislators, Members of Anambra State Executive Council, Transition Committee Chairmen, Traditional Rulers.