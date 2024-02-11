8.4 C
PDP stalwart urges Gov Bala Mohammed to revive SMEs to reduce employment rate trend

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI
Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has been urged to revive small scale enterprises SMEs to reduce rate of unemployed youth in the State.
The called was made by PDP stalwarts, Alh Garba Noma at the unveiling of township roads of 12. 6 kilometers at the sum of N8. 9 billion naira, Saturday in Bauchi State.
According to him, said “if the State government will revive two of our companies in Bauchi and Misau LGAs namely Alind Cable and Ceremics respectively, the rate of unemployed youth will be drastically reduced as well as create job opportunities for over 1000 unemoyed youths roaming the streets.
Alh Garba Noma who explained that he was a beneficiary of such gesture during the military regime were he received a long of Sixty Hundred thousand to established Ramadan Press Limited.
“I’ve collected the sum of six hundred thousand and we’re paying up to six hundred thousand naira for cleaning of refuse every three months”
Recall that Alh Garba Noma was among the pioneers member of the People Democratic Party PDP in the state right from its creation in Nigeria in 1998, was also a one-time speaker of the state house of assembly and state PDP chairman respectively.

