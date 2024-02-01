8.4 C
New York
Thursday, February 1, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Breaking: Emeka Offor wants to kill me, Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer speaks from hideout

S/East

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

A human rights activist, Ifeanyi Ejiofor on Thursday raised the alarm over plans by a business and his kinsman, Emeka Offor to assassinate him using one of his relatives.

Ejiofor, lawyer to the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, in a statement titled, “Plots to assassinate me leaked!”, told Nigerians and security agencies that the threat is real, must be taken seriously and should not be treated with a wave of hands.

While shedding like on the genesis of his case with Offor, Ejiofor said he ran into trouble when he challenged the businessman on his atrocities in Orafite.

Both Ejiofor and Emeka Offor are from Orafite in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Efforts to reach Emeka Offor’s lawyer, Emeka Ajaegbo Esq for response were not successful as at the time of this report.

READ ALSO  Presidency Warns Wike, Keyamo, Umahi, Others Over Non-performance

Ejiofor said, “The plans have been hatched and sealed, awaiting execution. They were paid to execute this evil plot during my visit in and around the East. My kinsman is the chief plotter. He has handsomely paid the executioners and equipped them with the needed weapons.

“Let me put the world on Notice that should anything happen to me tomorrow, Sir Emeka Orakwue Offor should be held responsible.

“I am by this publication placing the relevant security agencies, Anambra State Government and the Federal Government, on alert.

“I have not offended anybody to deserve being killed in the manner in which their evil plots disclosed. But the God Almighty shall bring their evil plots to naught. Biafrans, my life, that of my family and workers are no more safe in the hands of these marauders. This threat must be taken seriously and should not be treated with a wave of hands!!!!!

READ ALSO  15 Killed As Biafran Fighters, Cameroon Soldiers Battle For Control of Isangele - Bakassi

“He has been my tormentor in the village because I challenge all his ills in our dear town and equally, rescued innocent persons he marked to kill and most times abducted with police. He sees me as his major rival in the village. The act of burning down my house and neighborhood is his handiwork. Killing of my PA which was a hatchet job prosecuted by hirelings was equally his brainchild.”

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
N683 Billion Grant: Your directive to TETFund won’t stand, State Varsities tackle Reps
Next article
Controversy As Imo Assembly Moves To Reclaim Former Parliamentary Quarters

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Anambra Deputy Gov Tasks Onitsha Landlords Over Defacing Of Streets. As House Owners Lament Extortion By Touts

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.