Breaking: Emeka Offor wants to kill me, Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer speaks from hideout

A human rights activist, Ifeanyi Ejiofor on Thursday raised the alarm over plans by a business and his kinsman, Emeka Offor to assassinate him using one of his relatives.

Ejiofor, lawyer to the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, in a statement titled, “Plots to assassinate me leaked!”, told Nigerians and security agencies that the threat is real, must be taken seriously and should not be treated with a wave of hands.

While shedding like on the genesis of his case with Offor, Ejiofor said he ran into trouble when he challenged the businessman on his atrocities in Orafite.

Both Ejiofor and Emeka Offor are from Orafite in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Efforts to reach Emeka Offor’s lawyer, Emeka Ajaegbo Esq for response were not successful as at the time of this report.

Ejiofor said, “The plans have been hatched and sealed, awaiting execution. They were paid to execute this evil plot during my visit in and around the East. My kinsman is the chief plotter. He has handsomely paid the executioners and equipped them with the needed weapons.

“Let me put the world on Notice that should anything happen to me tomorrow, Sir Emeka Orakwue Offor should be held responsible.

“I am by this publication placing the relevant security agencies, Anambra State Government and the Federal Government, on alert.

“I have not offended anybody to deserve being killed in the manner in which their evil plots disclosed. But the God Almighty shall bring their evil plots to naught. Biafrans, my life, that of my family and workers are no more safe in the hands of these marauders. This threat must be taken seriously and should not be treated with a wave of hands!!!!!

“He has been my tormentor in the village because I challenge all his ills in our dear town and equally, rescued innocent persons he marked to kill and most times abducted with police. He sees me as his major rival in the village. The act of burning down my house and neighborhood is his handiwork. Killing of my PA which was a hatchet job prosecuted by hirelings was equally his brainchild.”