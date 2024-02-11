Benue: As late King Shuluwa is laid to rest, Banditry must end in Sankera – Alia warns

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

As the late Tor Sankara, King Abu Shuluwa was laid to rest in his home town in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue state, Governor Hyacinth Alia has warned that banditry activities must end in the axis .

Sankara axis in Benue state consist of three LGAs namely Ukum, Logo and Katsina-Ala. These areas have witnessed reoccurring spate of insecurity with inhabitants hardly sleeping with their eyes closed.

Governor Alia who read the riot act on Saturday at the Akume Atongo Stadium, Katsina-Ala while addressing mourners who gathered to pay their last respect to their late King, HRM, Chief Abu King Shuluwa, said such menace must end for the inhabitants to enjoy peace and development.

He said the late King died fighting for the peace of his subjects adding that his death should also mark the end of banditry in the area.

He said until peace return in the three LGAs development would continue to elude them as nobody would invest in an insecure environment.

The governor further appealed to those in the bush to return home adding that he has good plans for them.

Alia also promised that at the appropriate time, the Sankera traditional council would sit and decide where the new king would come adding that the right thing must be done.

Also former Governor, Sen Gabriel Suswam said the late king was a fulfilled man who was outspoken and a courageous man.

Sen. Suswam said the people of Sankera have lost a great man who never had enemies despite his several years in politics before he became king.

On the appointment of the new Tor Sankera, he said it was the constitutional responsibility of the Governor to appoints second and first class chiefs in the state.

He said that though he had no preferred candidate, he would monitor the process to ensure that the right thing was done.

Also the immediate past Govemor of the State, Chief Samuel Ortom said Chief Shuluwa would be greatly missed.

Ortom who was represented by Dr Cletus Tyokyaa urged the people of Sankera to give peace a chance for development to strive.

In his funeral oration, the Tiv paramount ruler, Tor Tiv , Prof James Ayatse said King Shuluwa was buried as a proper Tiv Traditional Ruler.

Represented by Tor Kwande, HRM Chief Ambrose Iyorter, Prof Ayatse sued for peace in Sankera axis which he noted has witnessed unprecedented bandits activities for over a decade.

The Tiv Paramount ruler further appealed to the youths in the area to drop their daggers and give peace a chance.