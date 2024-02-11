8.4 C
Your hard work qualified you as new Wazirin Katagum – Bauchi Gov tells Sule Audu

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State on Saturday congratulated Architect Audu Sule Katagum, a former Deputy Governor in the state, on his well deserved appointment as the new Wazirin Katagum.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the turbaning ceremony of the new Wazirin Katagum at the Katagum Emir’s palace, Governor Bala Mohammed noted that Audu Sule Katagum has proved himself deserving of the title.

Represented by his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Auwal Jatau, the Governor said Audu Katagum has served the state with utmost dedication and loyalty, having played a pivotal role as the former Deputy Governor in the state.

According to him, throughout his tenure as former Deputy Governor, Audu Katagum has shown unwavering commitment to his responsibilities, working tirelessly for the success of their administration for improved social and economic conditions of the citizens of the state.

“On behalf of the Government and the good people of the State we are grateful for the invitation to participate in this auspicious occasion, the turbaning ceremony of a well-deserving individual, Audu Sule Katagum, as the Wazirin Katagum. This event symbolizes the recognition of his remarkable contributions to our beloved Bauchi state and his unwavering dedication towards the progress and prosperity of our great nation.

“I congratulate His Excellency Audu Sule Katagum, on your turbaning as the Wazirin Katagum. Your turbaning today is a testament to the love, trust, and confidence the people have reposed in you. With this new responsibility, I have no doubt that you will continue to serve with the zeal, passion, and devotion that have characterized your previous endeavors.”

On his part, the Emir of Katagum, Alhaji Umar Farooq ll, urged the new Wazirin Katagum, Architect Audu Sule Katagum to live up to expectations through justifying the confidence reposed in him by the state government and the Katagum Emirate.

