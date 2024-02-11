Emeka Offor foundation distributes 40,000 bags of rice to Anambra widows, indigents

. as Soludo, Arase, Ezeoneuka, others eulogize EEDC boss at 65

By Chuks Eke

The Sir Emeka Offor Foundation, SEOF, hlas distributed 40,000 bags of 50kg rice to widows in about 179 communities across Anambra State as part of its corporate social responsibility to help the needy.

The foundation also distributed textbooks and other educational materials to over 200 schools across the state by the foundation.

The distribution exercise which took place at Blaze FM premises, Oriaifite in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra state, Saturday, was part of activities marking the 65th birthday ceremonies of Sir Emeka Offer, Chairman of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC and founder of SEOF.

Anambra State governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, former Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase, the Ogilisi Igbo, Chief Rommy Ezeoneuka were among the dignitaries that witnessed the distribution of the items.

Soludo, who commended Offor for his commitment to uplifting lives, said, described the celebrant as the highest donor in the eradication of polio in Africa.

He said, “It is not how long you live, but how well. Sir Emeka Offor has demonstrated this essence of life. We are here to celebrate a man and his ideas. Sir E, as he is fondly called turned 65 today and we use this opportunity to say congratulations. Your life has been a life of impact.

“No one is celebrated for the money they have in their bank accounts, but it is the impact you make in the lives of others with that money that matters. Sir Emeka is rich. He can decide to spend his birthday in any island, anywhere in the world, but he chose to come down here in Oraifite and spend it with widows.

“Nigeria is going through huge challenges at the moment. Cost of living is rising everyday, but here is a man who has dedicated himself to taking care of widows and the indigents.

“We invite all other citizens of Anambra, this is the time to share with the poor what you have. If you can’t provide for your community, you can provide for your kindred, or people close to you. That is our call today.”

The governor acknowledged the current food inflation challenges in the country and praised Offor’s contribution of 40,000 bags of rice to widows as an unprecedented display of public-private partnership.

The governor outlined his administration’s efforts in infrastructure development, healthcare, and education and used the occasion to call on other wealthy individuals to emulate Offor’s generosity and contribute to the state’s development.

He announced the creation of the “Anambra Champions” list to recognise individuals contributing to the progress of the state and declared Sir Offor as a prime example of the “Anambra spirit” of philanthropy and community service.

“We don’t just leave, we leave to matter because here on earth, we must do the work of God. It is not how far, but how well we live. When you want to evaluate what is important in life is when the person dies. No one is celebrated for the millions in his account but with the impact he made.

“We have made a lot of progress in the healthcare. When I assume office, the state was recording birth rate of 200 monthly, but now, it has increased from 200 monthly to 1,600 because of the free ante-natal and child delivery that we have instituted. Out of all these beneficiaries, 48 per cent are Anambra indigenes while the rest are from outside the state,” Soludo added.

In his address, Offor said, “I am overwhelmed by the show of love from you all, on my 65th birthday. I am happy that the foundation I nurtured has grown tall and providing shade for many.

“My donation of food stuff to indigents is to ensure that those who do not have, share what those who have can afford.

“We are also distributing books because it is the foundation of knowledge and we will sustain this intervention. You do not need to have too much to put smiles on the faces of people. The little that you have can be shared with other people.”

Other dignitaries at the event were the Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, Somtochukwu Udeze, National Chairman APGA, Sly Ezeokenwa, Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, Senators, Ministers, Federal and State Legislators, Members of Anambra State Executive Council, Transition Committee Chairmen, Traditional Rulers.